Molslinjen taps Incat for two 129-metre battery-electric ferries

Incat released first design visuals and headline specifications for hulls 102 and 103, two 129-metre battery-electric fast ferries it will design and build for Denmark’s Molslinjen for deployment on the high-traffic Kattegat corridor linking Jutland and Zealand, a project Molslinjen calls “the world’s largest electrification project at sea.”

Each aluminium vessel is described as zero-emission and designed for speeds over 40 knots (>74 km/h). The stated dimensions are 129 m x 30.5 m, with capacity of up to 1,483 passengers and 500 cars per ship and approximately 45,000 kWh installed battery capacity per vessel.

The charging setup is listed at Aarhus and Odden with 15 kV AC and 55,000 kW input for about 30 minutes, taking on roughly 25,000 kWh between trips.

Nordic Ferry Infrastructure (NFI), identified as the project owner, estimates around DKK 3.5bn for a three-ferry program plus onshore infrastructure, with a potential CO₂ reduction of up to 132,000 tonnes per year when the system is fully deployed.

Molslinjen states the first ferry should reach Danish waters around the turn of 2027/2028, and a third, identical vessel is in planning with discussions under way with multiple yards.

OSK Design is credited with concept and basic design; the ships are described by OSK and trade outlets as the world’s largest fully electric catamarans by length and capacity.

Each catamaran is 11% larger than Bornholmslinjen’s Express 5 by vehicle capacity, and the three-ship program would lift car and passenger capacity on the route by more than 25%.

Incat is a shipbuilder based in Hobart, Tasmania, specializing in aluminium wave-piercing catamarans; past deliveries noted include Express 2 (112 m) for Molslinjen and Express 3 (109 m). In May 2025 the company launched hull 096, a 130-metre fully electric Buquebus ferry powered by more than 40 MWh of batteries and eight electric waterjets.

Molslinjen is a Danish ferry operator, owned by Nordic Ferry Infrastructure (NFI).