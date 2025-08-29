  1. Home
  3. Tsuneishi-China launches methanol dual-fuel 5,900 TEU container carrier

2025 August 29   15:07

shipbuilding

Tsuneishi-China launches methanol dual-fuel 5,900 TEU container carrier

TSUNEISHI GROUP (ZHOUSHAN) SHIPBUILDING INC. (TZS), the China-based manufacturing arm of TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd., launched a methanol dual-fuelled 5,900 TEU container carrier.

According to the company's release, delivery of the vessel is scheduled for February 2026.  

The new ship, the largest container carrier ever built by the TSUNEISHI Group, can load up to 5,915 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), including 1,400 reefer containers. It features an improved hull form, the proprietary MT-FAST energy-saving technology, and a large-capacity shaft generator to improve fuel efficiency compared with conventional fuel oil vessels.  

The vessel has been developed with the stated concept of a “final solution” for achieving zero CO₂ emissions using green methanol. Its main engine and on-board generators, including the HiMSEN engine (8H32DF-LM) manufactured by HD Hyundai, are capable of operating on methanol fuel. Systems compatible with shore power supply allow the generators to be shut down while in port.  

Mr. Murakami Yoshifumi, President and Director of TZS, said: “The launch of this methanol dual-fuelled 5,900 TEU type container carrier marks a historic milestone for TZS. We are actively engaged in the construction of next-generation, environmentally responsible vessels, enhancing the value of ships while ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality. With a vision of creating a society where people and the environment coexist in harmony, we remain committed to contributing to a sustainable future through these initiatives.”  

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd., founded in 1917 and headquartered in Fukuyama, Hiroshima, is a Japanese shipbuilding and repair company. It is the core company of the TSUNEISHI Group, which operates across shipbuilding and maritime transport. The company maintains shipbuilding facilities in Japan, the Philippines, and China, producing bulk carriers, container carriers, and tankers. As of January 2025, the company employed 901 people directly and reported 20,580 employees across its shipbuilding segment.  

