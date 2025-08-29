COSCO SHIPPING Holdings increases first-half profit

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings reported higher earnings for the first half of 2025, citing stronger container volumes on intra-Asia, Africa/Latin America and mainland China routes, while acknowledging that market conditions remained “volatile” due to tariff changes and geopolitical tensions.

Group revenue rose 7.78% year on year to RMB 109.10 billion. Profit attributable to equity holders increased 3.90% to RMB 17.53 billion, with basic earnings per share of RMB 1.12. EBIT reached RMB 25.48 billion, up 3.35%.

Container liftings totaled 13.281 million TEU, up 6.59%, while the terminal business handled 74.296 million TEU, up 6.35%.

Volumes rose 5.21% on intra-Asia routes, 11.95% in other international regions including the Atlantic, and 9.53% in mainland China.

By revenue, Trans-Pacific services increased 2.13%, Asia-Europe declined 3.93%, intra-Asia rose 13.82%, other international grew 18.79%, and mainland China was up 12.28%.

Net operating cash inflow was RMB 25.78 billion. The asset-liability ratio stood at 43.25%.

The self-operated fleet comprised 557 vessels with capacity exceeding 3.4 million TEU, with an orderbook of about 910,000 TEU.

The company has ordered 42 methanol dual-fuel containerships totaling 780,000 TEU and is retrofitting existing ships. Its vessel COSCO SHIPPING Yangpu completed green-methanol bunkering and a maiden voyage at Yangpu.

In the first half, COSCO SHIPPING upgraded OCEAN Alliance DAY9 products, restored capacity on Far East–Northwest Europe and Trans-Pacific routes, and expanded deployment in Southeast Asia. The company launched direct service between Chancay and Shanghai and added infrastructure in Piraeus to support the China–Europe Land-Sea Express.

Subsidiary OOIL reassessed the Long Beach Container Terminal TSA and maintained an onerous contract provision of US$896.7 million, citing “uncertainty from shifting tariff policies and additional US port charges on Chinese carriers.”

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It is the container shipping and terminal arm of China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited and is traded on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited is a state-owned enterprise established under the approval of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. It operates a diversified shipping and logistics business portfolio, including container shipping, bulk shipping, tanker operations, shipbuilding, financial services, and real estate.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OOIL) is a Hong Kong-incorporated investment holding company engaged primarily in container transport and logistics services. It is a subsidiary of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings and retains a listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.