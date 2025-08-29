Greek owner Venergy expands K Shipbuilding tanker order to four vessels worth about $192m

Venergy Maritime has exercised options for two additional MR product tankers at K Shipbuilding in South Korea, expanding its order to four 50,000-dwt units.

Market reports indicate a price of about $48m per vessel, bringing the total deal value close to $192m.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery with three due in the first quarter of 2027 and one in the second quarter of that year.

According to the company’s fleet records, the ships are assigned hull numbers S-1964, S-1965, S-1966 and S-1967, and are to be named Erietta, Filippos, Paris and Marianna. Each is listed at 50,000 dwt with delivery slots matching the published schedule.

The exercised options follow Venergy’s initial firm order for two MR tankers placed in late June or early July, which marked the company’s entry into the newbuilding market at K Shipbuilding. That first order also carried delivery positions in the first quarter of 2027.

The design is expected to comply with IMO EEDI Phase 3 requirements.

Venergy currently operates two MR tankers built in 2018, Captain Nikos (IMO 9828144) and Captain Leon (IMO 9831206), both classed by RINA.

K Shipbuilding, formerly STX Offshore & Shipbuilding, has been rebuilding its position in the tanker sector and is reported to be in a formal sale process after returning to profitability.

Venergy Maritime is a privately held Greek shipping company established under the Vasileiadis Group (V Group). Beyond shipping, the group has interests in port operations, waste-to-fuel projects and environmental services.

K Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a South Korean shipyard headquartered in Geoje, Gyeongsangnam-do. The company was formerly known as STX Offshore & Shipbuilding before restructuring. It builds a range of commercial vessels, including tankers and containerships, and has been through court-supervised rehabilitation before returning to private ownership.