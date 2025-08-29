  1. Home
2025 August 29   16:23

bunkering

Waltershof Hafen approved for methanol and LNG bunkering in Hamburg

Waltershofer Hafen has received approval for bunkering methanol and liquefied natural gas (LNG) using the ship-to-ship method, which involves direct transfer of liquid between vessels. The fuels can now be supplied at the central container terminals Burchardkai and Predöhlkai.  

According to the Hamburg Port Authority (HPA), the measure supports climate targets in the Port of Hamburg and responds to the growing use of methanol-powered and “ammonia-ready” vessels. These ships require bunker-ready terminals to ensure the availability of alternative fuels.  

The approval followed a comprehensive risk assessment and the development of a safety concept carried out by HPA in cooperation with RWE Supply & Trading GmbH and local stakeholders. This framework allows for safe bunkering operations at the designated terminals.  

Cruise Center Steinwerder has already offered LNG bunkering since 2019 and methanol bunkering since 2024, implemented in cooperation with MB Energy and Cruise Gate Hamburg. HPA emphasized that it does not act as a bunker supplier; independent companies conduct bunkering operations. The authority has created the necessary safety framework, while discussions with shipping lines on using the new infrastructure are ongoing. 

Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) is a public institution under the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, responsible for port management, infrastructure, safety, and sustainable development of the Port of Hamburg.  

RWE Supply & Trading GmbH is a subsidiary of RWE AG, registered in Germany, engaged in energy trading, risk management, and the supply of electricity, gas, and renewable energy products across global markets.  

Topics:

methanol

bunkering

Port of Hamburg

