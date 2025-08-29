  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Port of Gothenburg handled 470,000 TEU in H1 2025

2025 August 29   16:51

ports

Port of Gothenburg handled 470,000 TEU in H1 2025

The Port of Gothenburg handled 470,000 containers (TEU) in the first half of 2025, unchanged compared with the same period in 2024.

According to the company's release, efficiency improved as the share of fully loaded containers rose and repositioning of empty units decreased.

“Repositioning empty containers between ports is necessary for the logistics system to function, but ideally it should be kept to a minimum. The fact that we are handling more loaded containers while managing fewer empties reflects greater efficiency across the entire logistics chain,” said Claes Sundmark, Vice President Sales and Marketing at the Port of Gothenburg.  

APM Terminals, the operator of the port’s container terminal, recorded its best month in July with 47,805 TEU handled, a result that will be reflected in the next quarterly report.

Over the summer, CMA CGM introduced a Gothenburg–Baltic service, while Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd launched a new direct connection to Asia.  

Rail freight reached record levels, with 260,000 TEU moved in the first half of the year, up 4 percent from 2024. More than 60 percent of container volumes now move by rail, supported by inland terminals across Sweden. In the Stockholm region alone, rail container traffic increased by 4 percent to more than 30,000 TEU.

“The region hosts numerous central warehouses, particularly for consumer goods, and the rail link to the Port of Gothenburg is vital. Rail is efficient, nearly emission-free, and helps ease road congestion,” Sundmark said.  

Other cargo flows showed mixed results. Intra-European RoRo traffic rose 1 percent to 272,000 units after a weak first quarter.

Car handling fell 7 percent to 124,000 vehicles.

Energy volumes dropped 13 percent to 9.4 million tonnes due to lower refinery margins and maintenance shutdowns.

Dry bulk decreased 43 percent to 155,000 tonnes, reflecting weaker demand for construction materials.

Processed forest products continued to grow, while cruise ship calls fell to 19 from 26 in the same period last year. 

The Port of Gothenburg is a municipal company owned by the City of Gothenburg, Sweden. It is Scandinavia’s largest seaport and operates as a full-service logistics hub with container, ro-ro, energy, vehicle, bulk, and passenger terminals. 

APM Terminals is a global port and terminal operator headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands. It is part of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and operates a portfolio of terminals worldwide under long-term concession agreements.  

Topics:

APM Terminals

Port of Gothenburg

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:21

Gasunie completes final weld on 32-km Rotterdam hydrogen pipeline

16:40

Geo Energy to buy 51% of two Indonesian shipping companies for about $127.5 million

16:23

Waltershof Hafen approved for methanol and LNG bunkering in Hamburg

16:01

Hanwha Engine ships first WinGD X-DF engine with VCR for LNG carriers

15:51

Greek owner Venergy expands K Shipbuilding tanker order to four vessels worth about $192m

15:34

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings increases first-half profit

15:07

Tsuneishi-China launches methanol dual-fuel 5,900 TEU container carrier

14:45

UK, France and Germany trigger UN snapback on Iran, starting 30-day process and unsettling tanker trade

13:42

Molslinjen taps Incat for two 129-metre battery-electric ferries

13:08

Karoon plans up to US$65 mln revitalization of FPSO Cidade de Itajai

12:31

Hormuz Marine plans first marine fuel bunker at Duqm Dry Dock

12:31

Furetank secures biogas supply for fossil-free operations across EU fleet

12:07

DP World begins fleet electrification at Laem Chabang with first five vehicles

11:30

Port of Auckland container volumes up 5% to 883,516 TEU in the year ended 30 June 2025

11:07

July global schedule reliability falls for first time since January, says Sea-Intelligence

10:40

Seatrium wins contract from Golar to upgrade FLNG Hilli Episeyo

10:12

APS and Iberdrola invest €21 million in Santander port onshore power supply system

09:17

ICTSI unit VICT agree on new labor terms with unions in Melbourne

2025 August 28

18:09

Van Oord сonsortium launches oyster reef restoration trial in Port of Rotterdam

17:24

DP World opens 249,600-square-foot warehouse in Pennsylvania

16:54

Austal signs strategic shipbuilding agreement with the Commonwealth of Australia

16:05

U.S. сourt fines V.Ships Norway $2 mln over maritime pollution case

15:43

Global envoys back India’s $1 trillion maritime investment roadmap

15:42

DET to launch second LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven

15:30

Subsea7 awarded contract offshore Türkiye

15:14

CMA CGM in talks with DSIC on $2.1 bln LNG dual-fuel mega-ship order

14:51

Van Oord completes ballasting and scour protection for West White Rose project in Canada

14:26

Shearwater to сonduct Ghana’s first deepwater Ocean Bottom Node survey

13:52

NatPower to build £1bn battery storage and port electrification hub at Sembcorp’s Wilton International

13:23

Knutsen Group adds Wadi Al Sail LNG carrier to QatarEnergy fleet

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news