2025 August 29   18:00

ports

Kolektor Koling and PRO-CONCRETE to build multi-storey car park for Luka Koper by 2028

Luka Koper signed a contract with Kolektor Koling and its partner PRO-CONCRETE for the expansion of its existing car storage garage.

According to the company's release, the investment will increase capacity by 11,665 vehicles. Construction is scheduled to start this year and is expected to be completed by spring 2028. The contractual value of the works is €46,697,549 excluding VAT.

According to Luka Koper, the procedure was conducted transparently through the public procurement portal.  

The project includes the construction of a 177,811-square-metre facility in phase 2b with space for 9,374 vehicles, and an additional 48,600 square metres in phase 2c with storage capacity for just under 2,300 vehicles.

The building will consist of five covered floors and a roof, with reinforced concrete slabs supported by columns on piles. The garage will be equipped with energy-efficient lighting, 30 charging points for electric vehicles, and a sprinkler system for fire safety.  

The contract was signed on behalf of Luka Koper by president of the management board Nevenka Kržan and management board member Gregor Belič. Representing the contractors, the document was signed by Kolektor Koling director Marko Trampuž. 

Luka Koper is a Slovenian public limited company that operates the Port of Koper. It manages cargo handling, warehousing, and logistics services across multiple terminals, including automotive, container, and bulk cargo operations.

Topics:

ports

