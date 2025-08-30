  1. Home
2025 August 30

offshore

Green Volt offshore windfarm awards cable engineering role to OWC

The Green Volt offshore windfarm project has selected renewable energy consultancy OWC (part of ABL Group) to provide cable engineering support. This is the latest of many assignments for OWC supporting Green Volt, OWC said.

Leading offshore wind developers Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn are delivering Green Volt, a 560 MW floating windfarm off the East Coast of Scotland and set to become Europe’s first commercial-scale floating offshore windfarm.

Green Volt will deliver electrification of participating North Sea oil and gas platforms – reducing their carbon emissions, while providing clean, secure power to the UK grid, benefitting UK consumers and industry.

Managed from Scotland

OWC’s latest scope of work includes cable engineering for both offshore and onshore cables. The subsea scope focuses primarily on the export cable, but OWC will also support inter array cable system design and alignment. The onshore engineering scope includes technical responsibility for the cable that runs from the landfall site near Aberdeen to an onshore substation.

OWC’s operation in Scotland will manage the cable engineering work scope, which will be completed later this year.

Supported Green Volt since 2023

The cable engineering package is the latest of many OWC assignments at the Green Volt project, which OWC has supported since May 2023, including provision of a range of owner’s engineering services.

OWC’s involvement so far spans over 15 project roles, including WTG package manager, certification manager, metocean lead, and project risk Lead, as well as technical scopes such as CfD requirements studies, concept engineering reviews, and port and cable assessments.

OWC is a global renewables consultancy that develops and delivers projects and investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, battery energy storage, hydrogen, and wave and tidal energy.  The company specialises in project development services, owner’s engineering, and technical due diligence across the lifecycle of renewable energy projects. The company is part of Oslo-listed ABL Group ASA.

