2025 August 30   10:41

LNG

A decade of natural gas delivers $127 billion boost to Qld economy

Queensland’s natural gas industry contributed $127 billion to the state economy while supporting nearly 60,000 jobs in its first decade of LNG exports, economic analysis commissioned by Australian Energy Producers has found.

The Economic Impact of Queensland Natural Gas and LNG 2014–24 report, by Lawrence Consulting, found the industry directly spent $58.6 billion in Queensland over the last decade, including $42.5 billion with more than 3,000 local businesses, community groups and charities.

Australian Energy Producers Queensland Director Keld Knudsen said the findings reaffirmed the gas industry is a key driver of Queensland’s economic prosperity and energy security.  

Key findings of the sector’s contribution in the period 2014-24 include:

$127 billion added to Queensland’s Gross State Product
$58.6 billion spent across Queensland over the decade which comprised:
$42.5 billion in spending with 3,178 businesses and 307 community groups
$7.2 billion in payments to the Queensland Government
$695 million paid to local councils
$8.2 billion in wages to Queensland workers

Beyond its state impact, Queensland’s gas industry is also a major contributor to the national economy, providing reliable energy for the east coast gas market and a large share of the $21.9 billion the Australian gas industry paid in Commonwealth and state taxes in 2024–25.

