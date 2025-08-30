Atlantic Shrike achieves 11% fuel reduction with SeaQ Energy Storage System

Credit: VARD

As the maritime industry faces mounting pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance fuel efficiency, vessel owners are seeking innovative solutions to modernize their fleets. In 2021, Atlantic Towing Limited, a subsidiary of J.D. Irving Limited, embarked on a mission to upgrade their diesel-electric Platform Supply Vessel (PSV), Atlantic Shrike, aiming to meet the environmental requirements without compromising operational reliability, Vard said.

In close collaboration with Vard Electro, a subsidiary of Vard Group, Atlantic Towing implemented a comprehensive battery retrofit onboard their PSV that has not only ensured compliance with evolving emissions regulations but also delivered significant measurable improvements in fuel savings and operational efficiency.

Atlantic Shrike is a diesel-electric PSV, built in 2017. It measures 85.6 meters in length with a beam of 22 meters, and has a dead weight capacity of 4,200 metric tons. The vessel operates primarily on the Grand Banks, off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Operating in demanding offshore conditions, the Atlantic Shrike required a retrofit solution capable of enduring extreme conditions while enhancing energy efficiency. The goal was to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, cut fuel consumption, and improve onboard conditions, all without disrupting vessel availability.

Additionally, during low-load operations such as harbor maneuvers, transit, and docking, battery systems offer significant advantages. They can supply transient loads, reduce the need for multiple generators running at inefficient low loads, and provide immediate power response, leading to improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and enhanced crew comfort due to lower noise and vibration levels.

Vard Electro delivered a complete retrofit package of the SeaQ Energy Storage System (ESS), purpose-built for seamless integration with the vessel’s existing power and automation systems. As both equipment supplier and system integrator, Vard Electro ensured the battery system was fully aligned with the vessel’s propulsion and control architecture.

The entire installation was carried out in close collaboration with the customer and aligned with Atlantic Shrike’s planned docking periods, minimizing operational impact. Vard Electro’s local service team in Canada led the project execution, ensuring a smooth process from planning to commissioning.

To secure long-term results, SeaQ training was provided to the crew, ensuring they understood how to operate the system for maximum battery efficiency and system longevity.

Following the installation of the SeaQ Energy Storage System, Atlantic Shrike has delivered strong and measurable results.

11% fuel savings across all operations

362 tonnes of CO₂ reductions in 2024, verified by operational data

Reduced engine noise, improving crew comfort

Lower engine running hours, extending maintenance intervals and enhancing working conditions in the engine room.

These outcomes highlight how a well-executed battery retrofit can deliver both operational efficiency and improved onboard conditions.

This successful collaboration has strengthened the partnership with Atlantic Towing, who now rely on Vard Electro for a larger share of their aftermarket services — a direct result of the value they experienced on this project.