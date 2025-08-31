COSCO SHIPPING provides customized transportation solutions for Georgia’s largest single-capacity wind power project

Carrying the first batch of five sets of wind power equipment for Georgia’s Ruisi 206MW wind power project, COSCO SHIPPING’s specialized carrier M.V. YUAN FU has recently set sail from Lvsi Port in Eastern China’s Jiangsu Province and is expected to arrive at the destination port in one month, the Company said.

Located in Gori, central Georgia, the Ruisi 206MW wind power project is the largest single-capacity wind power project in the country. Once completed, it will provide stable supply of clean electricity that can meet approximately one-tenth of the nation’s household electricity needs (assuming an average household of 2 to 3 people).

COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers is responsible for providing customized transportation solutions for the project’s all 33 sets of wind power equipment, setting a new record for the single-vessel transportation volume of wind power equipment around the Black Sea area. Notably, the equipment will be transported in five batches, with each voyage exceeding 8,600 nautical miles, equivalent to one-third of the circumference of the equator.

Adhering to the customer-oriented service philosophy, COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers has arranged multipurpose heavy lift vessels with double deck and flat deck surfaces that are suitable for transporting wind power equipment. Through meticulous planning and scientific scheduling, it strictly ensures the safe shipment and punctual arrival of each batch of the equipment.

The wind power project adopts GW171 wind turbines with a rotor diameter of 171 meters, equivalent to the combined wingspan length of two Airbus 380 aircraft. The project will significantly improve the power supply shortage problem for residents around Gori during winter.

Upon the completion of the project, it is estimated to reduce 400,000 tons of CO₂ emissions annually for Georgia, equivalent to planting 2.2 million trees.