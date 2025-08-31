Technip Energies awarded FEED contracts for INPEX Abadi LNG Project in Indonesia

Technip Energies, in consortium with JGC, has been awarded two significant Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contracts for INPEX Abadi LNG project, a landmark development for Indonesia’s energy landscape located in the Masela Block, the Company said.

The first contract is for the gas Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel and the second one for the onshore Liquefied Natural Gas facility. The contracts will be performed in a consortium with JGC Corporation.

The FPSO FEED contract covers the engineering of a gas FPSO for the Abadi gas field. The unit will treat the gas before exporting dry gas via subsea pipeline to the onshore LNG plant for liquefaction.

The onshore LNG FEED contract covers the design of two LNG trains and their supporting infrastructures including a jetty, materials offloading facilities and a logistic supply base. Dry gas from the FPSO will be treated to remove impurities before liquefaction, storage and offloading. The CO2 captured from the dry gas will be reinjected back into the well.

Abadi LNG project is set to deliver 9.5 million tons of LNG annually and additional 150 million standard cubic feet per day natural gas for domestic supply, supporting Indonesia’s energy ambitions and the LNG production capacity contributing over 10% of Japan’s LNG imports. The project also includes carbon capture and storage technology, aligning with Indonesia’s net-zero CO₂ emissions target by 2060.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Technip complementary business segments include Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery. The Company has more than 17,000 employees across 34 countries. Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.