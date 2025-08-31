Fuel savings at scale: How air lubrication can boost profitability for China’s cruise sector

As China sails towards becoming one of the world’s leading cruise markets, sustainability is emerging as a core pillar of its maritime strategy. With surging passenger demand, growing domestic shipbuilding, and ambitious environmental goals, the Chinese cruise sector is uniquely positioned to adopt next-generation clean technologies. Silverstream Technologies’ Air Lubrication System (ALS) offers a proven route to lower emissions, reduce fuel consumption, futureproof fleets, and save money. Silverstream Techologies says how.

China’s cruise industry is undergoing a powerful resurgence. In 2024, more than two million cruise passenger trips originated from domestic ports, placing China at the forefront of Asia’s cruise economy. Early 2025 data shows a staggering 67.8% year-on-year increase in cruise voyages, as more vessels return to service and domestic demand accelerates.

Several key factors are driving this boom. Firstly, China’s rapidly expanding middle class has created a vast and eager pool of first-time cruisers, with growing appetite for premium leisure and travel experiences. Secondly, strong government support—including the designation of cruise tourism as a strategic industry—has fuelled massive investments in port infrastructure, shipbuilding capabilities, and domestic operators. Thirdly, rising geopolitical tensions and shifting global travel patterns have encouraged Chinese travellers to favour regional itineraries, which has benefited domestic and Asia-based cruise routes.

A fourth and increasingly significant driver is China’s ageing population. With over 280 million people aged 60 or above, China’s “silver generation” represents one of the largest and fastest-growing senior demographics in the world. Cruise holidays—offering safety, comfort, medical access, and curated on-board entertainment—are especially well suited to older travellers. As China’s population ages, the cruise sector is uniquely positioned to serve this market with tailored experiences and multi-generational appeal.

Industry forecasts project a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 14% through to 2030, with cruise revenues expected to more than double—reaching an estimated US $1.5 billion. By 2035, China is projected to log over 14 million passenger trips and establish a cruise economy worth ¥500 billion (approximately US $70 billion).

China’s first domestically built large cruise ship, 136k GT Adora Magic City, developed by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and Carnival Corporation, began commercial operations in early 2024 and just completed its 100th voyage in March 2025. During its first year of operation, the cruise ship reportedly welcomed nearly 600,000 tourists. The second large cruise ship, 142k GT Adora Flora City, has completed main hull assembly and is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026. And there will be more: Plans of Adora Cruises include up to four additional options, and the company’s pipeline suggest at least annual deliveries through to 2028, as China steadily expands its indigenous cruise shipbuilding capacity.

The construction and launch of domestically built large cruise ships signal China’s strategic shift towards homegrown cruise capacity and its ambition to become a major global player. With this growth comes a pressing need for sustainable innovation to ensure that expansion is both commercially viable and environmentally responsible.

The Rise of Sustainable Technologies

China’s cruise sector is increasingly embracing a suite of green technologies to reduce its environmental footprint. Domestic shipyards are integrating energy-saving systems as part of national shipbuilding goals, while major ports—such as Shanghai and Shenzhen—are upgrading infrastructure to support cleaner, more efficient operations.

Onboard, new vessels are adopting technologies that enhance energy efficiency and lower emissions. The Adora Magic City and Adora Flora City cruise ships feature DeSOx systems and an advanced environmental setup, cutting SOₓ and related emissions. Classification societies, including the China Classification Society (CCS), are reinforcing this momentum by certifying sustainable systems for use on Chinese-flagged ships.

These developments reflect a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and a pragmatic response to tightening international regulations. As emissions caps, carbon pricing, and fuel-efficiency mandates intensify, cruise operators are turning to solutions that align environmental performance with commercial returns.

Proven Savings, Strong Returns: ALS on Cruise Ships

One particularly efficient solution that has not yet been implemented on Chinese cruise ships is Air Lubrication. Silverstream Technologies’ ALS reduces hull resistance by releasing a layer of microbubbles beneath the vessel’s hull, significantly lowering drag, fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

The system is currently in operation across 11 cruise ships worldwide with a further 8 ships currently in build and 4 on order – including vessels from leading brands such as Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises and others. These installations, comprising both retrofits and newbuilds, demonstrate consistent and independently verified performance benefits.

The Silverstream® System has been retrofitted on cruise ships with similar tonnage to the Adora Cruise ships, such as Carnival Panorama, Majestic Princess, Sky Princess, Enchanted Princess and Regal Princess, with fuel savings of approximately 5% - signaling that the Silverstream® System is ready and applicable for both retrofits and newbuilds in the Chinese cruise market.

Another standout example is Diamond Princess, a 115,906 GT vessel operated by Princess Cruises. On this ship, the Silverstream® System delivers a net power saving (NSP) of 5%, which has been independently verified by 3rd parties and validated by the Owner. While the system typically offers 5-10% net savings in both fuel and emissions depending on the ship type and size, actual performance has consistently exceeded expectations—particularly across Carnival Corporation’s fleet.

From a technical standpoint, cruise vessels typically see gross energy savings of around 8%, with net savings averaging 5-6% after accounting for the power used by the system’s compressors. This makes Silverstream’s ALS one of the most effective stand-alone energy efficiency technologies currently deployed at scale in the cruise sector.

Fast Financial Returns

The financial implications are significant. For a cruise ship spending approximately US $15 million annually on propulsion fuel, a 5% reduction equates to a saving of around US $750,000 per year. Based on these results, the payback period is typically 3-4 years, including installation costs, which cover both Silverstream’s equipment and shipyard work for installation and integration of the system. In some cases, ships are achieving even faster returns.

In short, the Silverstream’s ALS is not only a powerful emissions-reduction tool—it is a financially sound investment with fast and measurable returns. For cruise operators navigating rising fuel costs and tighter regulatory pressures, this is a compelling proposition.

Strong China Footprint

Importantly for China, Silverstream’s ALS is approved by the China Classification Society and fully compatible with domestic shipyard infrastructure. In 2023, the company partnered with Yiu Lian Dockyards in Shenzhen to provide local retrofit services. Today, Silverstream Technologies has agreements with 13 major Chinese shipyards, supporting both newbuilds and retrofits—making installation straightforward and accessible for Chinese cruise operators.

As China’s cruise industry advances towards global leadership, sustainable technology adoption is no longer optional—it’s essential. Silverstream Technologies is ideally positioned to help operators reduce emissions, lower fuel costs, and boost operational efficiency.

With regulatory approval in China together with approval from other IACS Classification Societies, local retrofit partnerships, and a proven global track record, Silverstream’s ALS offers a trusted, high-impact solution for the cruise sector.

By adopting Air Lubrication today, China’s cruise industry can chart a course toward a cleaner, more cost-effective, and sustainable future—one voyage at a time.