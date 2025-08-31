Sempra Infrastructure and EQT announce long-term LNG supply agreement from Port Arthur LNG Phase 2

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), and EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced a 20-year definitive sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for the supply of 2 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) offtake from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project in Jefferson County, Texas. Pursuant to the SPA, EQT will purchase the LNG on a free-on-board basis at a price indexed to Henry Hub, Sempra said.

The Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project is strategically positioned to help meet global energy demand and has attracted strong interest from prospective LNG buyers. In July 2025, Sempra Infrastructure signed a definitive 20-year SPA with JERA Co., Inc. for 1.5 Mtpa of LNG offtake. Earlier this month, Sempra Infrastructure expanded its strategic alliance with ConocoPhillips with a 20-year SPA for 4 Mtpa of LNG offtake from the proposed project. Future phases are also in the early development stage.

In September 2023, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted project approval, followed by an export authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy in May 2025, allowing LNG exports to countries without a free-trade agreement with the United States. All major permits for the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project have been secured.

Further advancing the project, Sempra Infrastructure also previously announced that Bechtel had been selected to deliver the engineering, procurement and construction of the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 facility. With continued momentum in the project’s development, Sempra Infrastructure continues to target making a final investment decision on the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project in 2025.

Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 is expected to include two liquefaction trains capable of producing approximately 13 Mtpa of LNG, which could increase the total liquefaction capacity of the Port Arthur LNG facility from approximately 13 Mtpa for Phase 1 to up to approximately 26 Mtpa. Port Arthur LNG Phase 1, which is currently under construction, is expected to achieve commercial operations in 2027 and 2028 for trains 1 and 2, respectively.

The development of the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project remains subject to various risks and uncertainties, including completing the required commercial agreements, securing and/or maintaining all necessary permits, obtaining financing and reaching a final investment decision, among other factors.

About Sempra Infrastructure

Sempra Infrastructure, headquartered in Houston, is focused on delivering energy for a better world by developing, building, operating and investing in modern energy infrastructure, such as LNG, energy networks and low-carbon solutions that are expected to play a crucial role in the energy systems of the future. Through the combined strength of its assets in North America, Sempra Infrastructure is connecting customers to safe and reliable energy and advancing energy security. Sempra Infrastructure is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), a leading North American energy infrastructure company.