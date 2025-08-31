UK to supply Type 26 frigates to Norway in largest defence investment in Oslo’s history

Norway has chosen the United Kingdom as its strategic partner for the acquisition of new frigates, in what Oslo described as its largest defence capability investment to date. The decision follows a parliamentary mandate for the government to secure a partner quickly for the frigate programme, after considering proposals from France, Germany, the United States and the UK.

Deliveries of the British Type 26 frigates to Norway are scheduled to begin in 2030.

The Norwegian and British vessels will be designed to be as identical as possible, with anti-submarine capabilities, to enable joint operations, shared maintenance, and potentially crew exchanges. Norway has not yet decided which helicopters will be deployed on the frigates.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the partnership would allow Norway to meet objectives set out in the Long-Term Plan on Defence, adding: “Together we will acquire frigates to the British Royal Navy and the Royal Norwegian Navy. We will operate and develop the frigates for the coming decades. This will strengthen our and NATO’s ability to patrol and protect the maritime areas in the High North.”

Defence Minister Tore O. Sandvik described the project as a historic strengthening of defence cooperation between the two countries.

The British government announced the value of the deal as £10 billion, calling it the largest warship export agreement by value for the UK. It is expected to support around 4,000 jobs across the UK supply chain, including more than 2,000 at BAE Systems’ Glasgow shipyards, and to involve over 400 British companies. The partnership also includes industrial cooperation.

According to the Norwegian government, the UK has guaranteed agreements with Norwegian industry equivalent to the value of the acquisition, particularly in maintenance and technological development. The frigate programme is part of a wider UK–Norway defence agreement under negotiation.

Once the governments finalize the framework, contract talks with BAE Systems will cover price and delivery schedules, after which the Norwegian parliament will take a final investment decision.

BAE Systems plc is a British multinational defence, security and aerospace company headquartered in London. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is one of the world’s largest defence contractors, supplying advanced systems to governments globally.