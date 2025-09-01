  1. Home
  2. News
  3. World’s top ports handled 743.6m TEU in 2024, up 8.1% year on year – Lloyd’s List

2025 September 1   07:54

ports

World’s top ports handled 743.6m TEU in 2024, up 8.1% year on year – Lloyd’s List

According to Lloyd’s List’s One Hundred Container Ports 2025, the world’s top ports handled 743.6m TEU in 2024, up 8.1% year over year, “defying expectations” to post the strongest expansion in nearly a decade.

The 2025 table (reflecting 2024 throughput) is led by Shanghai (1) and Singapore (2), followed by Ningbo-Zhoushan (3), Shenzhen (4), Qingdao (5), Guangzhou (6), Busan (7), Tianjin (8), Dubai/Jebel Ali (9) and Port Klang (10); Tanger Med (Morocco) ranks 17th as the highest-placed African gateway.

Asia remained dominant, with Chinese ports alone accounting for more than 40% of global container traffic in the Top-100 cohort.

North American gateways on the US East, West and Gulf coasts logged notable gains tied to restocking and front-loading linked to trade policy risk, while Europe posted modest increases amid war-related uncertainty.

Emerging markets including India, Vietnam and Türkiye advanced as supply chains realigned.

Los Angeles (16) and Long Beach (19) ahead of New York/New Jersey (24), with Virginia (63) and Seattle/Tacoma (66) also present.

Mundra (25) and JNPA (31) in India rose, while Ho Chi Minh City (22), Hai Phong (29) and Cai Mep (30) underline Vietnam’s momentum.

Türkiye has five entries—Ambarlı (73), Kocaeli/İzmit (87), Aliağa (92), Tekirdağ (95) and Mersin (99).

Lloyd’s List’s warns the 2024 boom may cool, with port growth easing from 7% in 2024 to a little over 3% in 2025 as tariff effects run through demand.

The Top-100 rebound and Asia’s consolidated share point to longer supply chains and persistent trade rerouting, with transhipment hubs such as Singapore, Port Klang and Tanger Med likely to retain pricing power on berths, windows and inland capacity.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

Oman revises bunker-supply rules

17:43

Japan’s six major ports handle 1.18 million TEU in June, up 3.5% year on year

17:26

South African Government introduces offshore ship-to-ship transfer regulations to protect African Penguin

17:02

India’s purchases under a price cap “helped global markets,” says Hardeep Singh Puri

16:51

Ocean Network Express launches new intermodal service in Sri Lanka

16:15

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding secures US$920m in orders for 22 vessels

15:21

Singapore tanker Marine Dynamo and Maltese bulker Flag Gangos collide off Tanah Merah

15:14

Maersk revises terminal handling charges for Ukraine trade from 1 October 2025

14:43

WinGD becomes first engine maker to enter MAMII

14:13

Republic of the Congo grants Nzombo offshore permit to TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy and SNPC

13:27

Yara Clean Ammonia secures dual-fuel carriers in long-term deal with Navigator Amon Shipping

13:18

NexusOcean adds Starlink maritime services through MTN partnership

12:55

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries secures DNV design verification for 500mw offshore substation

12:24

Wallenius Marine and ABB form joint venture to scale oversea fleet support service

11:09

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority breaks ground on multi-cargo berth No.10 in Tuticorin

10:08

DP World–NLC–Pakistan railways project to expand from $20 million to $400 million

09:18

Australia enforces new vessel load line and tonnage rules from 1 September 2025

08:09

Commercial vessel reports near-miss from unknown projectile off Yanbu, crew safe

2025 August 31

16:12

Sempra Infrastructure and EQT announce long-term LNG supply agreement from Port Arthur LNG Phase 2

15:28

Fuel savings at scale: How air lubrication can boost profitability for China’s cruise sector

15:09

UK to supply Type 26 frigates to Norway in largest defence investment in Oslo’s history

14:59

Crowley-managed CS Anthem Joins Tanker Security Program

13:15

Technip Energies awarded FEED contracts for INPEX Abadi LNG Project in Indonesia

11:03

Start of local lithium-ion battery, cell & electrode manufacturing in India for hybrid electric vehicles

09:51

COSCO SHIPPING provides customized transportation solutions for Georgia’s largest single-capacity wind power project

2025 August 30

16:48

Atlantic Shrike achieves 11% fuel reduction with SeaQ Energy Storage System

14:10

Port of Tauranga fast-track application on hold after judicial review upheld

12:16

Noria Energy builds Colorado floating solar project with new tracking technology

10:41

A decade of natural gas delivers $127 billion boost to Qld economy

09:52

Green Volt offshore windfarm awards cable engineering role to OWC

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news