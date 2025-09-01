Australia enforces new vessel load line and tonnage rules from 1 September 2025

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) announced that the updated Marine Order 16 (Load lines) 2025 (MO16) and Marine Order 19 (Tonnage measurements) 2025 (MO19) take effect on 1 September 2025.

According to AMSA, the updates ensure that Australia’s regulations are aligned with international standards to support safer and more effective maritime operations.

The changes apply to owners and operators of regulated Australian vessels (RAVs), owners and operators of domestic commercial vessels (DCVs), and foreign vessels operating in Australian waters.

MO16 gives effect to the International Convention on Load Lines and covers vessel certification, load line markings, and the determination of when a vessel is considered overloaded. MO19 implements the International Convention on Tonnage Measurement of Ships and deals with vessel certification as proof of compliance.

Key updates include clarification that an Australian recreational vessel operating as a commercial yacht becomes a RAV and is subject to MO16.

MO19 allows AMSA or a recognised organisation to issue International Tonnage Certificates to eligible Australian-flagged recreational vessels. Owners of domestic commercial vessels can also apply for an International Tonnage Certificate.

Both orders have been updated for consistency with other marine orders, with simplified language and corrections for ease of understanding.

Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) is a statutory authority established under the Australian Maritime Safety Authority Act 1990. It is responsible for maritime safety, protection of the marine environment, and maritime and aviation search and rescue coordination within Australia’s jurisdiction.