DP World–NLC–Pakistan railways project to expand from $20 million to $400 million

The construction of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Pipri project will begin with $20 million in foreign direct investment, which is expected to exceed $400 million at a later stage, according to APP.

The initiative is being developed jointly by DP World, National Logistics Corporation (NLC) and Pakistan Railways.

According to NLC, the project received approval from the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

The term sheet for the project had been signed in January 2025 between DP World, NLC and Pakistan Railways.

The project is expected to ease congestion at ports, improve trade facilitation, and modernize Pakistan’s logistics infrastructure, leading to growth in imports, exports and overall economic activity.

DP World is a multinational logistics company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It operates ports, terminals and related supply chain services across more than 60 countries.

National Logistics Corporation (NLC) is a state-owned enterprise in Pakistan functioning under the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

Pakistan Railways is a state-owned enterprise administered by Pakistan’s Ministry of Railways. It manages passenger and freight rail operations across the country.