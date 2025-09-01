V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority breaks ground on multi-cargo berth No.10 in Tuticorin

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOC Port) has held a groundbreaking ceremony for Multi-Cargo Berth No.10 in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, on 29 August 2025, led by Chairperson Shri Susanta Kumar Purohit, IRSEE, with senior port officials in attendance.

The berth is designed to be 445 meters long; the existing 10-meter draft will be dredged to 15.5 meters to accommodate vessels up to 125,000 DWT.

Plans include a 7.4-hectare heavy-duty backup yard. The port is targeting 30 November 2026 for completion. The project is being executed under an EPC model.

Earlier port documents cited an indicative cost of about ₹80 crore and a length overall of 440 meters (December 2024); tender records from 2025 show ₹89,52,21,869 (about ₹89.5 crore), and a current internal status note references ₹92 crore.

In earlier communications on capital dredging, the port said “the strategic utilization of dredged material has significantly contributed to the creation of valuable land for new berths and storage yards,” and in May 2025 referred to 8.6 hectares proposed for “multi-cargo Berth-10 & storage yard.”

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOC Port) is a statutory port authority in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, operating under India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways — reported for FY 2024–25 cargo throughput of 41.72 million tonnes and 795,222 TEU, with total revenue of ₹1,209.19 crore.