Wallenius Marine and ABB form joint venture to scale oversea fleet support service

Wallenius Marine and ABB have launched a joint venture to accelerate the global rollout of OVERSEA™—a fleet support center service aimed at helping shipowners, managers and operators improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and streamline maintenance, according to the company's release.

The Oversea Fleet Support Center is located in Stockholm and supports vessel operations worldwide. OVERSEA™ combines a digital platform with hands-on support from center experts to turn data into insights and actions, enabling collaboration among crews, shore-based teams and the fleet support center via a shared database.

“The establishment of the OVERSEA™ joint venture marks a significant milestone for us, solidifying the successful collaboration between ABB and Wallenius Marine over the past few years. With OVERSEA™, customers can transform data into actionable insights, enabling them to not only improve their performance but also sustain it over time. Consequently, both vessels and customer offices can adopt sustainable improvements, enhancing energy efficiency, safety, and reliability.” says Tomas Arhippainen, Business Line Manager, Marine Service & Digital, ABB Marine & Ports.

Jesper Lögdström has been appointed CEO of Oversea, with the company’s headquarters in Stockholm. Wallenius Marine’s strategy to lead the transition to sustainable shipping is cited as having resulted in innovations such as ballast water treatment (PureBallast), modern wing sails (Oceanbird), and now the fleet support center service OVERSEA™.

Wallenius Marine is a Swedish company providing ship design, newbuilding and ship management services; part of the Wallenius group with operations including offices in Stockholm and Singapore and a history dating to 1934. The firm highlights experience across more than 70 vessel projects and ISO 9001/14001 certifications.

ABB Ltd is a global technology company in electrification and automation, incorporated in Switzerland and headquartered in Zurich, with around 110,000 employees and a heritage of more than 140 years. Its portfolio spans electrification, motion, robotics and process automation.