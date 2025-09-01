HD Hyundai Heavy Industries secures DNV design verification for 500mw offshore substation

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) said it received a design verification certificate from DNV on August 27 for its in-house 500MW offshore substation model, a step the company says clears a hurdle to compete for large offshore wind projects in Korea and abroad.

According to company statements, the DNV review confirmed the stability and technical validity of HHI’s design based on its technical documents. HHI says the verified model follows a standardized design suitable for utility-scale wind farms and can transmit power from thirty-five 14MW turbines (490MW nameplate), aligning with the substation’s 500MW rating.

The company also says it has localized key equipment and materials to strengthen a domestic supply chain and create “synergy with local equipment companies.” “With this verification, we plan to start winning orders in the offshore wind power market,” said Won Kwang-sik, head of HHI’s Marine Energy Division, adding that the company will broaden its portfolio with substation models of various capacities and forms. Industry outlets are cited in the text as noting that the certification positions HHI to begin order activity and pursue export opportunities, and the company links the milestone to Seoul’s push for offshore wind clusters and the government’s Renewable Energy 3020 policy framework.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) is a core unit under HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE). Operates the world’s largest shipyard in Ulsan and runs an Offshore & Energy business that delivers fixed and floating offshore facilities. The group has completed more than 170 offshore projects for over 80 clients since the 1970s.