NexusOcean adds Starlink maritime services through MTN partnership

NexusOcean announced that it can now provide Starlink’s high-speed maritime connectivity solutions to its clients. The development is enabled through NexusOcean’s partnership with MTN, an official Starlink reseller, and took effect in August. According to the company, the addition expands its portfolio of services for commercial shipping, offshore energy, and yachting.

NexusOcean said it has worked with MTN as a European partner for several years and gained experience with Starlink solutions since 2023.

Acting as a virtual network operator, the company offers hybrid onboard systems that integrate multiple technologies and switch between networks depending on location and coverage.

Managing Director Richard de Wit stated: “With this latest development, we have been able to add a further piece to the puzzle in our bid to offer a comprehensive range of solutions tailored to clients’ needs. Starlink is a leading name in the provision of high-speed, reliable connectivity at sea. As a former ship owner myself, I fully appreciate just how important this can be in ensuring an efficient operation and a comfortable working environment for crew.”

NexusOcean is a provider of maritime digital infrastructure and cybersecurity services. The company operates as a virtual network operator and specializes in tailored connectivity solutions for commercial shipping, offshore energy, and the yachting sector. Its services include security-first networks, pooled data management, and 24/7 technical support for fleets.

MTN is a U.S.-based maritime communications and connectivity company that provides network services to shipping, energy, and cruise operators. It holds accreditation as an official reseller of Starlink solutions and has a global reach in maritime communications.

Starlink is a satellite-based internet service operated by SpaceX, a U.S. aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company. It provides high-speed broadband through a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites, offering global coverage including remote and maritime regions.