Yara Clean Ammonia secures dual-fuel carriers in long-term deal with Navigator Amon Shipping

Yara Clean Ammonia has signed a long-term shipping contract with Navigator Amon Shipping for two medium gas carriers, each with 51,000 cubic meters capacity.

According to the company's release, the vessels are equipped with dual-fuel engines and ice-class notation, providing year-round access to Northern Europe and enabling the use of renewable and low-emission fuels.

Through the agreement, Yara Clean Ammonia aims to reduce freight costs per tonne, strengthen margins and enhance operational flexibility. The company said the two carriers will support its strategy to develop scalable intercontinental supply chains and meet tightening environmental regulations.

“Building scalable, reliable supply chains is critical to unlocking the hydrogen economy. This contract is a logistical and cost-efficient way to move large volumes of ammonia to Europe, reducing operational bottlenecks and delivering economies of scale,” said Hans Olav Raen, CEO of Yara Clean Ammonia.

“Navigator is actively expanding its work with Yara Clean Ammonia with the addition of two high-spec ammonia carriers, at a time when global demand for low carbon commodities is accelerating. Together, we are building the core infrastructure needed to facilitate the uptake of clean energy using technology that will enable compliance with present and future environmental regulations,” said Oeyvind Lindeman, Chief Commercial Officer of Navigator Gas.

“Amon Maritime was founded with a vision to lead the green shift in shipping by pioneering the use of ammonia fuel. Partnering with industry leaders such as Navigator Gas and Yara Clean Ammonia allows us to realize this vision and bring ammonia-powered transportation into commercial operation. These vessels mark an important milestone in building a carbon-free future for global shipping,” said André Risholm, CEO of Amon Maritime.

Yara Clean Ammonia AS is a Norwegian company headquartered in Oslo and operates as a subsidiary of Yara International ASA. It manages the largest ammonia distribution network worldwide and reported revenues of USD 1.8 billion and EBITDA of USD 117 million for fiscal year 2024. The company’s activities include shipping, logistics, production access and terminal operations across multiple regions.

Navigator Holdings Ltd., trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NVGS, is incorporated in the Marshall Islands with operational headquarters in London. It owns and operates 58 liquefied gas carriers, making it the largest operator in the handysize segment. The company also holds a 50% stake in the ethylene export terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas, through a joint venture.

Amon Maritime AS is a privately held Norwegian maritime project development company, owned by its founders, key employees and Mosvolds Rederi of the Glastad Group. It specializes in developing, operating and financing ships powered by ammonia fuel and is engaged in ship management, technology development and bunkering infrastructure.