2025 September 1   14:13

offshore

Republic of the Congo grants Nzombo offshore permit to TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy and SNPC

TotalEnergies, together with QatarEnergy and the Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC), has been awarded the Nzombo exploration permit in the Republic of the Congo, according to TotalEnergies's release.

TotalEnergies will operate the permit with a 50% interest, while QatarEnergy holds 35% and SNPC 15%.  

The Nzombo permit covers 1,000 square kilometers and is located 100 kilometers offshore Pointe-Noire, near the Moho production facilities operated by TotalEnergies EP Congo. The work program includes one exploration well, which is scheduled to be drilled before the end of 2025.  

“This award of a promising exploration permit, with the material Nzombo prospect, reflects our continued strategy of expanding our exploration portfolio with high impact prospects, which can be developed leveraging our existing facilities, and confirms our longstanding partnership with the Republic of the Congo,” said Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice-President Exploration at TotalEnergies. 

TotalEnergies SE is a French multinational integrated energy company incorporated as a société européenne (SE) and headquartered in Paris. Its shares are listed on Euronext Paris and it is included in the CAC 40 index.  

QatarEnergy is a state-owned petroleum company established by the government of Qatar. It manages exploration, production, refining and export of oil and gas resources in the country and abroad.  

Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC) is the national oil company of the Republic of the Congo, wholly owned by the Congolese state. It is responsible for managing the country’s petroleum resources and participating in exploration and production ventures.

