WinGD becomes first engine maker to enter MAMII

Engine manufacturer WinGD has become the first engine developer to join the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII), an initiative to tackle methane emissions from LNG-fuelled ships.

The group seeks WinGD’s expertise and data to help the coalition reduce methane emissions from shipping, MAMII said in an emailed statement on Monday.

LNG can lower CO2 emissions by up to 25% compared to conventional marine fuels, but its methane emissions—a potent greenhouse gas—undermine some of the green credentials of LNG-fuelled ships. Using cleaner alternatives like bio-LNG and e-methane can help mitigate this issue to some extent.

“Engine technology has come a long way in just a few years, and it’s moving fast,” Dominik Schneiter, CEO of WinGD, said. “We’ve made major strides in reducing methane slip from WinGD engines—from 1.7% of gas volume a decade ago to lower than 0.8% in today’s engines, with a target of 0.5% or below.”

MAMII was launched by Lloyd’s Register’s Safetytech Accelerator in 2022 to unite maritime leaders and technology providers, aiming to expedite the adoption of methane measurement and abatement solutions.

WinGD (Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd.) is a Swiss-based developer of large two-stroke engines for marine propulsion. WinGD’s engines are used by global shipyards and shipping companies, and the firm provides design, licensing, and technical support services to engine manufacturers worldwide.

Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII) functions as an industry coalition established to coordinate efforts on methane emission reduction in the maritime sector. The initiative provides a platform for collaboration between engine developers, shipowners, and technology providers, focusing on applied research, data sharing, and the deployment of emission abatement solutions.