  1. Home
  2. News
  3. WinGD becomes first engine maker to enter MAMII

2025 September 1   14:43

LNG

WinGD becomes first engine maker to enter MAMII

Engine manufacturer WinGD has become the first engine developer to join the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII), an initiative to tackle methane emissions from LNG-fuelled ships.

The group seeks WinGD’s expertise and data to help the coalition reduce methane emissions from shipping, MAMII said in an emailed statement on Monday.

LNG can lower CO2 emissions by up to 25% compared to conventional marine fuels, but its methane emissions—a potent greenhouse gas—undermine some of the green credentials of LNG-fuelled ships. Using cleaner alternatives like bio-LNG and e-methane can help mitigate this issue to some extent.

“Engine technology has come a long way in just a few years, and it’s moving fast,” Dominik Schneiter, CEO of WinGD, said. “We’ve made major strides in reducing methane slip from WinGD engines—from 1.7% of gas volume a decade ago to lower than 0.8% in today’s engines, with a target of 0.5% or below.”

MAMII was launched by Lloyd’s Register’s Safetytech Accelerator in 2022 to unite maritime leaders and technology providers, aiming to expedite the adoption of methane measurement and abatement solutions.

WinGD (Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd.) is a Swiss-based developer of large two-stroke engines for marine propulsion. WinGD’s engines are used by global shipyards and shipping companies, and the firm provides design, licensing, and technical support services to engine manufacturers worldwide.  

Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII) functions as an industry coalition established to coordinate efforts on methane emission reduction in the maritime sector. The initiative provides a platform for collaboration between engine developers, shipowners, and technology providers, focusing on applied research, data sharing, and the deployment of emission abatement solutions.

Topics:

LNG

WinGD

LR

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

Oman revises bunker-supply rules

17:43

Japan’s six major ports handle 1.18 million TEU in June, up 3.5% year on year

17:26

South African Government introduces offshore ship-to-ship transfer regulations to protect African Penguin

17:02

India’s purchases under a price cap “helped global markets,” says Hardeep Singh Puri

16:51

Ocean Network Express launches new intermodal service in Sri Lanka

16:15

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding secures US$920m in orders for 22 vessels

15:21

Singapore tanker Marine Dynamo and Maltese bulker Flag Gangos collide off Tanah Merah

15:14

Maersk revises terminal handling charges for Ukraine trade from 1 October 2025

14:13

Republic of the Congo grants Nzombo offshore permit to TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy and SNPC

13:27

Yara Clean Ammonia secures dual-fuel carriers in long-term deal with Navigator Amon Shipping

13:18

NexusOcean adds Starlink maritime services through MTN partnership

12:55

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries secures DNV design verification for 500mw offshore substation

12:24

Wallenius Marine and ABB form joint venture to scale oversea fleet support service

11:09

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority breaks ground on multi-cargo berth No.10 in Tuticorin

10:08

DP World–NLC–Pakistan railways project to expand from $20 million to $400 million

09:18

Australia enforces new vessel load line and tonnage rules from 1 September 2025

08:09

Commercial vessel reports near-miss from unknown projectile off Yanbu, crew safe

07:54

World’s top ports handled 743.6m TEU in 2024, up 8.1% year on year – Lloyd’s List

2025 August 31

16:12

Sempra Infrastructure and EQT announce long-term LNG supply agreement from Port Arthur LNG Phase 2

15:28

Fuel savings at scale: How air lubrication can boost profitability for China’s cruise sector

15:09

UK to supply Type 26 frigates to Norway in largest defence investment in Oslo’s history

14:59

Crowley-managed CS Anthem Joins Tanker Security Program

13:15

Technip Energies awarded FEED contracts for INPEX Abadi LNG Project in Indonesia

11:03

Start of local lithium-ion battery, cell & electrode manufacturing in India for hybrid electric vehicles

09:51

COSCO SHIPPING provides customized transportation solutions for Georgia’s largest single-capacity wind power project

2025 August 30

16:48

Atlantic Shrike achieves 11% fuel reduction with SeaQ Energy Storage System

14:10

Port of Tauranga fast-track application on hold after judicial review upheld

12:16

Noria Energy builds Colorado floating solar project with new tracking technology

10:41

A decade of natural gas delivers $127 billion boost to Qld economy

09:52

Green Volt offshore windfarm awards cable engineering role to OWC

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news