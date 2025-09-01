Ocean Network Express launches new intermodal service in Sri Lanka

Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced the launch of a new intermodal service in Sri Lanka.

According to the company, the service is designed to provide a “seamless and competitive multimodal solution from the inland origin point to destination, and vice versa.”

The company stated: “This value-added service will deliver the additional supply chain solution to our customers along with convenience and efficiency, and we will continue to expand our inland network in Sri Lanka in response to the customers’ requirements.”

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is a global container shipping company headquartered in Singapore. It was established in 2017 through the integration of the container shipping businesses of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha. The company operates one of the largest fleets in the container shipping industry and provides services across major trade lanes worldwide.