Maersk revises terminal handling charges for Ukraine trade from 1 October 2025

Maersk notified customers that it is revising the Terminal Handling Service – Origin/Destination (OHC/DHC) for cargo moving between Ukraine and the rest of the world, effective from 01-October-2025 until further notice.

The notice lists four new terminal-handling rates: for shipments from Ukraine to world destinations, OHC is USD 295 for “all 20 dry containers” and USD 355 for “all 40 dry containers”; for shipments from the world to Ukraine, DHC is USD 345 for “all 20 dry containers” and USD 390 for “all 40 dry containers.”

The company specifies that for non-SPOT bookings the “above rate is retrieved based on PCD,” where PCD is the “Price Calculation Date.”

For non-FMC traffic, PCD is the scheduled departure date of the first water leg at time of booking confirmation; for FMC traffic, PCD is the last container gate-in date.

For SPOT bookings, the rate is “retrieved based on 1st vessel ETD at booking confirmation.”

For reference, Maersk provides sample pricing valid from 01-Oct-25 “until further notice” on the Chornomorsk, UA → Jawaharlal Nehru, IN corridor.

For dry containers, BAS (basic ocean freight) is 1039 USD for 20 DRY, 1984 USD for 40 DRY and 40HDRY, and 2584 USD for 45HDRY; DDF (documentation fee – destination) is 6710 INR across those sizes; DHC (terminal handling service – destination) is 10537 INR for 20 DRY and 45HDRY, and 17722 INR for 40 DRY and 40HDRY; OHC (terminal handling service – origin) is 295 USD for 20 DRY, 355 USD for 40 DRY and 40HDRY, and 405 USD for 45HDRY.

For reefer and special containers on the same corridor, BAS is listed as N/A for 20 REEF, 4490 USD for 40 HREEF, 1039 USD for 20 Special, and 2200 USD for 40 Special; DDF is N/A for 20 REEF and 6710 INR for the remaining three sizes; DHC is N/A for 20 REEF, 26768 INR for 40 HREEF, 10537 INR for 20 Special, and 17722 INR for 40 Special; OHC is N/A for 20 REEF, 560 USD for 40 HREEF, 295 USD for 20 Special, and 355 USD for 40 Special.