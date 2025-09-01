Singapore tanker Marine Dynamo and Maltese bulker Flag Gangos collide off Tanah Merah

The Singapore-flagged bunker tanker Marine Dynamo and the Malta-registered bulk carrier Flag Gangos collided about 8 km south of Tanah Merah at around 9:25 a.m. on Monday.

Both vessels remained stable; all crew were accounted for, and one Marine Dynamo crew member sustained minor bruises and sprains and is being treated on board. Light oil sheens were observed near Marine Dynamo after marine gas oil (MGO) from a service tank above the waterline spilled as a result of the impact.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) deployed patrol craft, spill-response craft and drones, issued a navigational broadcast, and said there was no impact to navigational safety. An investigation is under way.

Marine Dynamo is a 2023-built hybrid-electric bunker tanker owned and operated by V-Bunkers and chartered by Chevron since 2024 to supply marine fuels in Singapore. The vessel is classed by Bureau Veritas and fitted with a 480 kWh battery energy storage system; V-Bunkers lists its summer deadweight at about 8,270 tonnes.

Flag Gangos sails under the Malta flag and was built in 2013. Available sources describe it as a supramax bulk carrier.

The spilled product is MGO, which authorities say typically evaporates and breaks down readily in the marine environment. As of Monday afternoon, MPA reported light sheens only and emphasized there was no navigational safety impact while response assets were on scene.

Chevron Corporation is a multinational energy company incorporated in the United States and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Its activities cover exploration, production, refining, marketing, and trading of oil, gas, and petrochemicals worldwide.

V-Bunkers Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based marine fuel supplier and a wholly owned subsidiary of Vitol, one of the world’s largest energy and commodity trading groups. The company operates a fleet of bunker tankers that supply fuel to ships in the Singapore anchorage.

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is a statutory board under Singapore’s Ministry of Transport. It regulates and develops the port and maritime sector, oversees safety of navigation, and administers marine environment protection in Singapore waters.