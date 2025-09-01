Yangzijiang Shipbuilding secures US$920m in orders for 22 vessels

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd said it has signed additional shipbuilding contracts for 22 vessels with an aggregate value of US$0.92 billion, taking its year-to-date total to 36 effective contracts worth US$1.46 billion.

The filing states deliveries are scheduled between 2027 and 2029 and “do not have any significant impact on the earnings of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2025.”

The mix comprises 18 containerships—four 1,100-TEU, four 1,800-TEU, six 2,900-TEU, two 3,000-TEU and two 4,300-TEU—plus two 40,000-CBM LPG carriers and two 83,000-DWT bulk carriers.

The announcement follows Yangzijiang’s Aug. 6 disclosure of record 1H2025 net profit of RMB4.18 billion, an orderbook of US$23.2 billion as at June 30, 2025, and roughly 74% of that backlog tied to clean-energy vessels, which the company said provides visibility “through 2029 and beyond.”

Executive Chairman and CEO Ren Letian said at the time: “Our record high gross margin of 35% is a testament not only to our capabilities in building sophisticated vessels, but also to our efficient on-site execution.”

The buyers of the 22 vessels were not named; regional reporting noted two additional 4,300-TEU newbuilds ordered by Greek owner Euroseas Ltd. at Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding, but Yangzijiang’s filing does not confirm counterparties, so inclusion of those ships in the tally is uncertain.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd is a company incorporated in Singapore and listed on the Singapore Exchange mainboard since 2007. It operates yards along the Yangtze River in Jiangsu province, including Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding, Yangzi Xinfu and Yangzi-Mitsui (YAMIC), building containerships, bulk carriers and oil and gas carriers for customers in Asia, Europe and North America.