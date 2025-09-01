  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding secures US$920m in orders for 22 vessels

2025 September 1   16:15

shipbuilding

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding secures US$920m in orders for 22 vessels

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd said it has signed additional shipbuilding contracts for 22 vessels with an aggregate value of US$0.92 billion, taking its year-to-date total to 36 effective contracts worth US$1.46 billion.

The filing states deliveries are scheduled between 2027 and 2029 and “do not have any significant impact on the earnings of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2025.”

The mix comprises 18 containerships—four 1,100-TEU, four 1,800-TEU, six 2,900-TEU, two 3,000-TEU and two 4,300-TEU—plus two 40,000-CBM LPG carriers and two 83,000-DWT bulk carriers.

The announcement follows Yangzijiang’s Aug. 6 disclosure of record 1H2025 net profit of RMB4.18 billion, an orderbook of US$23.2 billion as at June 30, 2025, and roughly 74% of that backlog tied to clean-energy vessels, which the company said provides visibility “through 2029 and beyond.”

Executive Chairman and CEO Ren Letian said at the time: “Our record high gross margin of 35% is a testament not only to our capabilities in building sophisticated vessels, but also to our efficient on-site execution.”

The buyers of the 22 vessels were not named; regional reporting noted two additional 4,300-TEU newbuilds ordered by Greek owner Euroseas Ltd. at Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding, but Yangzijiang’s filing does not confirm counterparties, so inclusion of those ships in the tally is uncertain. 

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd is a company incorporated in Singapore and listed on the Singapore Exchange mainboard since 2007. It operates yards along the Yangtze River in Jiangsu province, including Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding, Yangzi Xinfu and Yangzi-Mitsui (YAMIC), building containerships, bulk carriers and oil and gas carriers for customers in Asia, Europe and North America.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

Oman revises bunker-supply rules

17:43

Japan’s six major ports handle 1.18 million TEU in June, up 3.5% year on year

17:26

South African Government introduces offshore ship-to-ship transfer regulations to protect African Penguin

17:02

India’s purchases under a price cap “helped global markets,” says Hardeep Singh Puri

16:51

Ocean Network Express launches new intermodal service in Sri Lanka

15:21

Singapore tanker Marine Dynamo and Maltese bulker Flag Gangos collide off Tanah Merah

15:14

Maersk revises terminal handling charges for Ukraine trade from 1 October 2025

14:43

WinGD becomes first engine maker to enter MAMII

14:13

Republic of the Congo grants Nzombo offshore permit to TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy and SNPC

13:27

Yara Clean Ammonia secures dual-fuel carriers in long-term deal with Navigator Amon Shipping

13:18

NexusOcean adds Starlink maritime services through MTN partnership

12:55

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries secures DNV design verification for 500mw offshore substation

12:24

Wallenius Marine and ABB form joint venture to scale oversea fleet support service

11:09

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority breaks ground on multi-cargo berth No.10 in Tuticorin

10:08

DP World–NLC–Pakistan railways project to expand from $20 million to $400 million

09:18

Australia enforces new vessel load line and tonnage rules from 1 September 2025

08:09

Commercial vessel reports near-miss from unknown projectile off Yanbu, crew safe

07:54

World’s top ports handled 743.6m TEU in 2024, up 8.1% year on year – Lloyd’s List

2025 August 31

16:12

Sempra Infrastructure and EQT announce long-term LNG supply agreement from Port Arthur LNG Phase 2

15:28

Fuel savings at scale: How air lubrication can boost profitability for China’s cruise sector

15:09

UK to supply Type 26 frigates to Norway in largest defence investment in Oslo’s history

14:59

Crowley-managed CS Anthem Joins Tanker Security Program

13:15

Technip Energies awarded FEED contracts for INPEX Abadi LNG Project in Indonesia

11:03

Start of local lithium-ion battery, cell & electrode manufacturing in India for hybrid electric vehicles

09:51

COSCO SHIPPING provides customized transportation solutions for Georgia’s largest single-capacity wind power project

2025 August 30

16:48

Atlantic Shrike achieves 11% fuel reduction with SeaQ Energy Storage System

14:10

Port of Tauranga fast-track application on hold after judicial review upheld

12:16

Noria Energy builds Colorado floating solar project with new tracking technology

10:41

A decade of natural gas delivers $127 billion boost to Qld economy

09:52

Green Volt offshore windfarm awards cable engineering role to OWC

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news