2025 September 1   18:06

Oman revises bunker-supply rules

The ministry of transport, communications and information technology issued Ministerial Decision No. 282/2025 amending the Regulation on supplying ships with fuel in Omani ports issued by Ministerial Decision No. 31/2020, acting pursuant to the Maritime Law issued by Royal Decree No. 19/2023 and “in the public interest.”

The decision was published in Official Gazette issue dated 31 August 2025 and takes effect the day following publication (1 September 2025). 

Under Article (6), the port administration, after verifying licensing conditions and requirements and before issuing the licence, must conclude an agreement with the applicant setting out their rights and obligations. Financial transactions of the licensee related to the licence must be conducted through banks licensed in the Sultanate of Oman.  

Article (7) requires that the number of licensees engaged in supplying ships with fuel in each port must be no fewer than two specialized companies. Delivery of marine gas oil (MGO / DMA) by road-based means is restricted to Omani small and medium enterprises that are 100% Omani-owned, specialized in supplying ships with marine fuel, and registered with the SME Development Authority.  

Article Two repeals anything that conflicts with the amendments or contradicts their provisions.

Article Three provides for publication in the Official Gazette and entry into force the day after publication.

The decision is signed by Eng. Said bin Hamood bin Said Al Maawali, minister of transport, communications and information technology.

All news