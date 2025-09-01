  1. Home
  2. News
  3. India’s purchases under a price cap “helped global markets,” says Hardeep Singh Puri

2025 September 1   17:02

shipping

India’s purchases under a price cap “helped global markets,” says Hardeep Singh Puri

India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said Russia is “one of the largest crude producers with over 9 million barrels/day,” and argued that if this oil—“amounting to about 10% of the global oil supply of around 97 million”—had “vanished from the market,” prices “would’ve spiralled to over $120–130.”

He stated that “Russian oil was never under global sanctions” and that “sensible decision makers around the world were aware of the realities of global oil supply chains and how India was only helping the global markets by buying discounted oil under a price cap from wherever we could.”  

Addressing criticism, he said “some commentators who do not have an understanding of the dynamics of energy markets pass unnecessary judgements on our policies,” adding that India, “...has been a net positive contributor to global energy price stability,” while “successfully navigated the trilemma of energy availability, affordability and sustainability.”  

On domestic pricing, he said “India continues to provide clean cooking gas to our 330 million households at the lowest prices in the world,” and reported “universal clean cooking to more than 103 million beneficiary families of PMUjjwala Scheme at just 0.4 dollars/kg or just 7–8 cents/day.” 

Topics:

oil and gas sector

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

Oman revises bunker-supply rules

17:43

Japan’s six major ports handle 1.18 million TEU in June, up 3.5% year on year

17:26

South African Government introduces offshore ship-to-ship transfer regulations to protect African Penguin

16:51

Ocean Network Express launches new intermodal service in Sri Lanka

16:15

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding secures US$920m in orders for 22 vessels

15:21

Singapore tanker Marine Dynamo and Maltese bulker Flag Gangos collide off Tanah Merah

15:14

Maersk revises terminal handling charges for Ukraine trade from 1 October 2025

14:43

WinGD becomes first engine maker to enter MAMII

14:13

Republic of the Congo grants Nzombo offshore permit to TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy and SNPC

13:27

Yara Clean Ammonia secures dual-fuel carriers in long-term deal with Navigator Amon Shipping

13:18

NexusOcean adds Starlink maritime services through MTN partnership

12:55

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries secures DNV design verification for 500mw offshore substation

12:24

Wallenius Marine and ABB form joint venture to scale oversea fleet support service

11:09

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority breaks ground on multi-cargo berth No.10 in Tuticorin

10:08

DP World–NLC–Pakistan railways project to expand from $20 million to $400 million

09:18

Australia enforces new vessel load line and tonnage rules from 1 September 2025

08:09

Commercial vessel reports near-miss from unknown projectile off Yanbu, crew safe

07:54

World’s top ports handled 743.6m TEU in 2024, up 8.1% year on year – Lloyd’s List

2025 August 31

16:12

Sempra Infrastructure and EQT announce long-term LNG supply agreement from Port Arthur LNG Phase 2

15:28

Fuel savings at scale: How air lubrication can boost profitability for China’s cruise sector

15:09

UK to supply Type 26 frigates to Norway in largest defence investment in Oslo’s history

14:59

Crowley-managed CS Anthem Joins Tanker Security Program

13:15

Technip Energies awarded FEED contracts for INPEX Abadi LNG Project in Indonesia

11:03

Start of local lithium-ion battery, cell & electrode manufacturing in India for hybrid electric vehicles

09:51

COSCO SHIPPING provides customized transportation solutions for Georgia’s largest single-capacity wind power project

2025 August 30

16:48

Atlantic Shrike achieves 11% fuel reduction with SeaQ Energy Storage System

14:10

Port of Tauranga fast-track application on hold after judicial review upheld

12:16

Noria Energy builds Colorado floating solar project with new tracking technology

10:41

A decade of natural gas delivers $127 billion boost to Qld economy

09:52

Green Volt offshore windfarm awards cable engineering role to OWC

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news