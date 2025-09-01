Japan’s six major ports handle 1.18 million TEU in June, up 3.5% year on year

Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) reported that containerized foreign-trade cargo handled at the country’s six major seaports rose 3.5% year on year in June to 1,178,215 TEU.

Exports increased 2.5% to 592,004 TEU, while imports grew 4.4% to 586,211 TEU.

By port, Tokyo handled 368,391 TEU, up 4.2% from a year earlier. Yokohama managed 241,224 TEU, also up 4.2%. Nagoya processed 214,667 TEU, an increase of 2.5%. Kobe reached 177,129 TEU, a 3.3% gain. Osaka recorded 169,959 TEU, up 2.3%.

Kawasaki was the only port to decline, handling 6,845 TEU, down 2.3%.

In exports, Yokohama posted the largest increase, rising 6.2% compared with June 2024. Kawasaki saw a 1.3% fall in export containers.

On the import side, Tokyo led with a 7.5% rise, while Kawasaki again declined, with a 3.2% decrease.

Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) is a central government ministry of Japan responsible for national policies related to land use, infrastructure, transport, and tourism. It administers transport networks, ports, and statistical surveys on logistics and trade flows.