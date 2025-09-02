  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Japan Engine Corporation completes world’s first full-scale ammonia-fueled engine

2025 September 2   08:17

ammonia

Japan Engine Corporation completes world’s first full-scale ammonia-fueled engine

Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) has completed the first full-scale ammonia-fueled engine, the 7UEC50LSJA-HPSCR, featuring a cylinder bore of 50 cm, seven cylinders, and a high-pressure SCR system, according to the company's release.

The project was developed under the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)’s Green Innovation Fund Program for next-generation ships.  

Between August 27 and August 30, 2025, J-ENG conducted land-based trial runs at its Akashi factory, witnessed by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line), Japan Shipyard Co., Japan Marine United Corp., and ClassNK.

The tests included both ammonia-fueled and heavy oil dual-fuel modes, performance checks, and inspections.

According to the company, ClassNK approved the engine’s environmental performance and safety.  The engine is scheduled to be shipped in October 2025 to Japan Marine United’s Ariake facility, where it will be installed on an ammonia-fueled ammonia carrier (AFMGC) currently under construction.

The vessel is expected to enter service in November 2026.  

J-ENG previously conducted around 1,000 hours of testing with a single-cylinder ammonia engine at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ Nagasaki research site between May 2023 and September 2024.

The company started factory testing of the full-scale model in April 2025, followed by about 700 hours of additional testing over five months. These tests confirmed optimization of performance, prevention and monitoring of ammonia leaks, and operational safety for crews and vessels.  

According to J-ENG, performance data showed that at 100% load with a 95% ammonia co-firing rate, nitrous oxide (N₂O) emissions were about 3 ppm, resulting in more than 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional fuels.

Nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions were about half those of heavy oil engines, while unburned ammonia emissions after SCR were nearly zero. Thermal efficiency in ammonia-fueled mode was reported as equal to or higher than in heavy oil mode.  

The company is also developing a 60 cm-bore ammonia-fueled engine in parallel, citing several ongoing projects. J-ENG plans to expand production of ammonia-fueled engines alongside heavy oil engines.

Supported by subsidies under the Ministry of the Environment and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism’s program using GX Economic Transition Bonds, J-ENG has started construction of a new factory expected to begin operations in fiscal year 2028.

Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) is a Japanese corporation specializing in the design, development, and manufacture of large marine engines. It operates as a joint venture formed in 2017, with ownership by Mitsui E&S Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and IHI Power Systems.

Topics:

ammonia

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

10:30

Dongfang Electric achieves world’s largest 26 MW offshore turbine installation

10:06

Wismar sends off Disney Adventure, the largest cruise ship built in Germany

09:06

GAZ-SYSTEM opens market call for expanded regasification at FSRU terminal in Gdańsk

07:32

The Caravel Group and Celsius Tankers form joint venture for LNG bunkering vessels

2025 September 1

18:06

Oman revises bunker-supply rules

17:43

Japan’s six major ports handle 1.18 million TEU in June, up 3.5% year on year

17:26

South African Government introduces offshore ship-to-ship transfer regulations to protect African Penguin

17:02

India’s purchases under a price cap “helped global markets,” says Hardeep Singh Puri

16:51

Ocean Network Express launches new intermodal service in Sri Lanka

16:15

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding secures US$920m in orders for 22 vessels

15:21

Singapore tanker Marine Dynamo and Maltese bulker Flag Gangos collide off Tanah Merah

15:14

Maersk revises terminal handling charges for Ukraine trade from 1 October 2025

14:43

WinGD becomes first engine maker to enter MAMII

14:13

Republic of the Congo grants Nzombo offshore permit to TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy and SNPC

13:27

Yara Clean Ammonia secures dual-fuel carriers in long-term deal with Navigator Amon Shipping

13:18

NexusOcean adds Starlink maritime services through MTN partnership

12:55

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries secures DNV design verification for 500mw offshore substation

12:24

Wallenius Marine and ABB form joint venture to scale oversea fleet support service

11:09

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority breaks ground on multi-cargo berth No.10 in Tuticorin

10:08

DP World–NLC–Pakistan railways project to expand from $20 million to $400 million

09:18

Australia enforces new vessel load line and tonnage rules from 1 September 2025

08:09

Commercial vessel reports near-miss from unknown projectile off Yanbu, crew safe

07:54

World’s top ports handled 743.6m TEU in 2024, up 8.1% year on year – Lloyd’s List

2025 August 31

16:12

Sempra Infrastructure and EQT announce long-term LNG supply agreement from Port Arthur LNG Phase 2

15:28

Fuel savings at scale: How air lubrication can boost profitability for China’s cruise sector

15:09

UK to supply Type 26 frigates to Norway in largest defence investment in Oslo’s history

14:59

Crowley-managed CS Anthem Joins Tanker Security Program

13:15

Technip Energies awarded FEED contracts for INPEX Abadi LNG Project in Indonesia

11:03

Start of local lithium-ion battery, cell & electrode manufacturing in India for hybrid electric vehicles

10:07

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 35, 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news