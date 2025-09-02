GAZ-SYSTEM opens market call for expanded regasification at FSRU terminal in Gdańsk

GAZ-SYSTEM has launched a call for interest to assess market demand for increasing regasification capacity at the Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Terminal under construction in Gdańsk, according to the company's release.

Confirmation of additional demand could lead to the initiation of the Open Season procedure. The FSRU Terminal is currently being built to enable the supply of up to 6.1 billion cubic meters per annum of natural gas from liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification. The commissioning of the facility is scheduled for 2028.

In June 2025, the European Commission published a legislative proposal for a regulation to implement mechanisms for a complete cessation of natural gas imports from the Russian Federation. This step has increased the interest of European undertakings in gaining access to LNG supplies available from Poland. In this context, GAZ-SYSTEM has resumed work to analyze demand for expanded capacity, which would be achieved by installing additional equipment at the jetty and mooring a second FSRU (FSRU 2) in Gdańsk. The new unit would be capable of LNG unloading, in-process storage and regasification.

The non-binding “Call for interest in increasing regasification capacity at the FSRU Terminal” allows market participants to express their willingness to book regasification services after the commissioning of FSRU 2 and to provide details such as the latest date for starting services, the level and duration of capacity requested, preferred service models, and whether capacity would be used for domestic demand or transit through interconnectors with Lithuania, Ukraine, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany or other directions.

Responses are expected between 1 and 30 September 2025. According to GAZ-SYSTEM, this information will inform the model of services on board FSRU 2, target capacity and indicative tariff rates. The subsequent Open Season procedure would confirm binding demand for additional regasification capacity.

GAZ-SYSTEM S.A. is a Polish state-owned company responsible for the operation, maintenance and development of the national natural gas transmission system. It manages cross-border interconnectors and large-scale LNG infrastructure projects in Poland.