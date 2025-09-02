  1. Home
2025 September 2   10:06

shipbuilding

Wismar sends off Disney Adventure, the largest cruise ship built in Germany

Disney’s newest ship, the Disney Adventure, left the outfitting pier in Wismar, Germany, on Monday evening and headed toward the Baltic Sea to begin trials, according to Wismar's release.

Mayor Thomas Beyer said the departure “is a great event.” The 342-meter vessel, about 46 meters wide and roughly 70 meters tall, moved away from the quay at around 18:30 local time with tug and pilot assistance after authorities closed the harbor to other traffic, and the transit through the fairway was expected to take several hours.

The ship’s first stop is Mukran on Rügen Island to load supplies before continuing with trials and then proceeding to Bremerhaven for final outfitting.

The Disney Adventure is the largest cruise ship ever built in Germany and was repurposed from a hull originally started for Genting’s Dream Cruises; Disney acquired the unfinished project in 2022 and engaged the Meyer Group to complete it in Wismar, and the ship is described as methanol-capable.

For Wismar, the departure follows ownership changes at the local yard—formerly part of MV Werften and sold in 2022 to Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS)—with the Disney project, completed under the Meyer Wismar banner, cited as bridging work for hundreds of skilled employees.

After trials and finishing work, Disney plans to homeport the ship in Singapore under a five-year agreement starting in 2025, with a maiden voyage slated for December 15, 2025; at full occupancy it is expected to carry around 6,000–6,700 guests with more than 2,000 crew, which would make it the largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

Disney Cruise Line is a cruise operator that is part of The Walt Disney Company and runs passenger ships and related shore destinations under the Disney brand.  

Meyer Group / MEYER WERFT is a German shipbuilding group and shipyard operator that designs and builds large passenger vessels and provides completion services.  

Topics:

Meyer Werft

shipbuilding

cruises

