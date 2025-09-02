  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hanwha Engine and WinGD announce first production of variable-compression dual-fuel engine for lng carriers

2025 September 2   11:21

shipbuilding

Hanwha Engine and WinGD announce first production of variable-compression dual-fuel engine for lng carriers

Hanwha Engine produced the world’s first dual-fuel X-DF engine with variable compression ratio (VCR) technology for LNG carriers, a unit capable of operating on both LNG and diesel and engineered with WinGD’s low-emissions engine technology, according to the company's release.

The company held a joint ceremony with engine designer WinGD on August 29 at Hanwha Engine’s headquarters in Changwon, South Korea, where it announced the first shipment of the 5X72DF-2.2 engine with VCR technology.

According to the company, the newest version of WinGD’s X-DF dual-fuel technology adapted for LNG carriers builds on over a decade of operations.  

Hanwha Engine states that VCR adjusts the engine’s compression ratio in real time to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and that it can reduce methane slip by “30% to 50% compared to existing systems.” The company also cites “methane slip reduced by up to 50%.” Hanwha Engine reports orders for 70 VCR-equipped engines valued at $500 million. The company links this milestone to its earlier commercialization of dual-fuel engines in 2013.  

“The world’s first production of VCR-applied engines for LNG carriers is not merely a technical achievement but a milestone accelerating the shipbuilding industry’s transition toward environmental sustainability,” remarked Ryu. “Moving forward, Hanwha Engine will continue to lead the industry by leveraging clean energy technologies to shape the future and make tangible contributions to marine environmental protection.” 

Established in 1983 and integrated into Hanwha Group in 2024, Hanwha Engine is a marine-engine manufacturer that offers low-speed dual-fuel engines and emissions-control systems, including a low-temperature selective catalytic reduction (SCR) solution. Its portfolio includes propulsion systems designed for alternative fuels such as methanol and ammonia, and it provides long-term service agreements and aftermarket support.

Topics:

LNG carrier

Hanwha

WinGD

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

ASCO’s “Dede Gorgud” tanker returns to service after repairs in Caspian Sea

17:30

Gujarat High Court sets ‘clean slate’ auction of arrested tanker

17:06

CMA CGM takes delivery of 13,000-TEU methanol-ready CMA CGM MERCURY in Mokpo

16:50

Wallenius Lines acquires two vessels and reflags under Swedish registry

16:15

Interasia signs contract with Jiangsu YangZiJiang Shipbuilding for six 2,900 TEU vessels, plus options

15:53

Sanctioned tankers account for 36% of Russian oil exports in July

15:16

Subsea7 unit Seaway7 wins Taiwan offshore wind cable contract from Synera Renewable Energy

14:45

Samsung Heavy Industries to equip Mitsui O.S.K Lines vessels with Wärtsilä cargo and fuel gas systems

14:03

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering launches vessel construction in the Philippines

13:40

Maritime Partners completes acquisition of Centerline Logistics

13:06

Italian dockers threaten to halt Israel-bound cargo if Gaza aid flotilla is blocked

12:35

EU weighs 10-year delay to taxes on jet and shipping fuels

12:21

Syria ships 600,000 barrels of heavy crude via Tartous

11:39

Goldman Sachs estimates $1.2 trillion in 2025–2032 shipbuilding orders

10:30

Dongfang Electric achieves world’s largest 26 MW offshore turbine installation

10:06

Wismar sends off Disney Adventure, the largest cruise ship built in Germany

09:06

GAZ-SYSTEM opens market call for expanded regasification at FSRU terminal in Gdańsk

08:17

Japan Engine Corporation completes world’s first full-scale ammonia-fueled engine

07:32

The Caravel Group and Celsius Tankers form joint venture for LNG bunkering vessels

2025 September 1

18:06

Oman revises bunker-supply rules

17:43

Japan’s six major ports handle 1.18 million TEU in June, up 3.5% year on year

17:26

South African Government introduces offshore ship-to-ship transfer regulations to protect African Penguin

17:02

India’s purchases under a price cap “helped global markets,” says Hardeep Singh Puri

16:51

Ocean Network Express launches new intermodal service in Sri Lanka

16:15

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding secures US$920m in orders for 22 vessels

15:21

Singapore tanker Marine Dynamo and Maltese bulker Flag Gangos collide off Tanah Merah

15:14

Maersk revises terminal handling charges for Ukraine trade from 1 October 2025

14:43

WinGD becomes first engine maker to enter MAMII

14:13

Republic of the Congo grants Nzombo offshore permit to TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy and SNPC

13:27

Yara Clean Ammonia secures dual-fuel carriers in long-term deal with Navigator Amon Shipping

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news