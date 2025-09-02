Hanwha Engine and WinGD announce first production of variable-compression dual-fuel engine for lng carriers

Hanwha Engine produced the world’s first dual-fuel X-DF engine with variable compression ratio (VCR) technology for LNG carriers, a unit capable of operating on both LNG and diesel and engineered with WinGD’s low-emissions engine technology, according to the company's release.

The company held a joint ceremony with engine designer WinGD on August 29 at Hanwha Engine’s headquarters in Changwon, South Korea, where it announced the first shipment of the 5X72DF-2.2 engine with VCR technology.

According to the company, the newest version of WinGD’s X-DF dual-fuel technology adapted for LNG carriers builds on over a decade of operations.

Hanwha Engine states that VCR adjusts the engine’s compression ratio in real time to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and that it can reduce methane slip by “30% to 50% compared to existing systems.” The company also cites “methane slip reduced by up to 50%.” Hanwha Engine reports orders for 70 VCR-equipped engines valued at $500 million. The company links this milestone to its earlier commercialization of dual-fuel engines in 2013.

“The world’s first production of VCR-applied engines for LNG carriers is not merely a technical achievement but a milestone accelerating the shipbuilding industry’s transition toward environmental sustainability,” remarked Ryu. “Moving forward, Hanwha Engine will continue to lead the industry by leveraging clean energy technologies to shape the future and make tangible contributions to marine environmental protection.”

Established in 1983 and integrated into Hanwha Group in 2024, Hanwha Engine is a marine-engine manufacturer that offers low-speed dual-fuel engines and emissions-control systems, including a low-temperature selective catalytic reduction (SCR) solution. Its portfolio includes propulsion systems designed for alternative fuels such as methanol and ammonia, and it provides long-term service agreements and aftermarket support.