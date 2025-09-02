  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Goldman Sachs estimates $1.2 trillion in 2025–2032 shipbuilding orders

2025 September 2   11:39

shipbuilding

Goldman Sachs estimates $1.2 trillion in 2025–2032 shipbuilding orders

Goldman Sachs’ Global Investment Research has told clients the global shipbuilding industry is entering a multi-stage upcycle that could run through 2032, driven by emissions rules, replacement of aging vessels and steady trade growth.

Summaries of a Sept. 2 client note state that Goldman estimates 2025–2032 newbuild orders at 441 million CGT with an aggregate value of about $1.2 trillion, and that newbuild prices should remain elevated in 2025–2028 even if they ease roughly 12% from 2024 peaks.

The demand breakdown cited in those summaries attributes 48% of expected orders to fleet replacement, 26% to tightening decarbonization rules, and 26% to trade growth; Goldman highlights that fleet aging will accelerate after 2029 as many ships delivered in 2009–2012 reach 20 years and face regulatory and efficiency pressures to retire.

By 2035, scenario analysis in the note suggests the operating cost of conventional-fuel ships could exceed LNG or methanol alternatives due to carbon penalties, implying alternative-fuel ships need to reach about 50% of the fleet to meet compliance goals.

On capacity and pricing, Goldman’s bottom-up review of schedules and expansion plans at more than 400 shipyards projects deliveries rising from 41 million CGT in 2024 to 52 million in 2027 (+27%), while global shipyard capacity grows at roughly 2% in 2025–2027; the bank expects most additions to come from China via new yards and restarts, with Korean and Japanese yards more conservative.

The note’s policy scenarios say U.S. measures such as higher port service fees for China-built ships should have limited impact because only about 4% of the international fleet calling at U.S. ports is China-built or China-operated and U.S. imports/exports represent around 12% of global seaborne trade, allowing owners to redeploy vessels.

According to the same summaries, China’s shipbuilders—after a market-share dip earlier in 2025 due to tight capacity—are seen regaining share as capacity expands; orderbook coverage for Chinese yards is cited around 3.7 years versus roughly 3 years for Korean and Japanese peers, and China’s new-order share reportedly rebounded to about 69% in June–July 2025 from about 49% in January–May.

The note also argues that Chinese yards’ unit operating costs are about 50% lower than Korean and Japanese peers, helped by cheaper labor and roughly 40% lower steel prices since 2021. The earliest public mention identified in the provided text is a paywalled item carrying the precise “multi-stage upcycle through 2032” wording, followed within hours by detailed summaries in Asian financial media.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a U.S. financial holding company with global operations in investment banking, securities and investment management conducted through subsidiaries. Its Global Investment Research division produces sector and company analysis for institutional clients.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

ASCO’s “Dede Gorgud” tanker returns to service after repairs in Caspian Sea

17:30

Gujarat High Court sets ‘clean slate’ auction of arrested tanker

17:06

CMA CGM takes delivery of 13,000-TEU methanol-ready CMA CGM MERCURY in Mokpo

16:50

Wallenius Lines acquires two vessels and reflags under Swedish registry

16:15

Interasia signs contract with Jiangsu YangZiJiang Shipbuilding for six 2,900 TEU vessels, plus options

15:53

Sanctioned tankers account for 36% of Russian oil exports in July

15:16

Subsea7 unit Seaway7 wins Taiwan offshore wind cable contract from Synera Renewable Energy

14:45

Samsung Heavy Industries to equip Mitsui O.S.K Lines vessels with Wärtsilä cargo and fuel gas systems

14:03

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering launches vessel construction in the Philippines

13:40

Maritime Partners completes acquisition of Centerline Logistics

13:06

Italian dockers threaten to halt Israel-bound cargo if Gaza aid flotilla is blocked

12:35

EU weighs 10-year delay to taxes on jet and shipping fuels

12:21

Syria ships 600,000 barrels of heavy crude via Tartous

11:21

Hanwha Engine and WinGD announce first production of variable-compression dual-fuel engine for lng carriers

10:30

Dongfang Electric achieves world’s largest 26 MW offshore turbine installation

10:06

Wismar sends off Disney Adventure, the largest cruise ship built in Germany

09:06

GAZ-SYSTEM opens market call for expanded regasification at FSRU terminal in Gdańsk

08:17

Japan Engine Corporation completes world’s first full-scale ammonia-fueled engine

07:32

The Caravel Group and Celsius Tankers form joint venture for LNG bunkering vessels

2025 September 1

18:06

Oman revises bunker-supply rules

17:43

Japan’s six major ports handle 1.18 million TEU in June, up 3.5% year on year

17:26

South African Government introduces offshore ship-to-ship transfer regulations to protect African Penguin

17:02

India’s purchases under a price cap “helped global markets,” says Hardeep Singh Puri

16:51

Ocean Network Express launches new intermodal service in Sri Lanka

16:15

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding secures US$920m in orders for 22 vessels

15:21

Singapore tanker Marine Dynamo and Maltese bulker Flag Gangos collide off Tanah Merah

15:14

Maersk revises terminal handling charges for Ukraine trade from 1 October 2025

14:43

WinGD becomes first engine maker to enter MAMII

14:13

Republic of the Congo grants Nzombo offshore permit to TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy and SNPC

13:27

Yara Clean Ammonia secures dual-fuel carriers in long-term deal with Navigator Amon Shipping

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news