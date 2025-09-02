  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Syria ships 600,000 barrels of heavy crude via Tartous

2025 September 2   12:21

ports

Syria ships 600,000 barrels of heavy crude via Tartous

Syria exported 600,000 barrels of heavy crude from the Tartous oil terminal on Sept. 1, 2025, in what officials and state media describe as the first official crude shipment since 2011.

The cargo sailed aboard the Greek-flagged tanker Nissos Christiana and was sold to B Serve Energy, according to the Energy Ministry and the Syrian Oil Transport Company (SOTC).

Authorities said follow-on exports are planned.  “We are committed to rebuilding and expanding our oil infrastructure,” said Riyad al-Joubasi, assistant director for oil and gas at Syria’s Energy Ministry.

He said the crude was sourced from multiple Syrian fields but did not specify which.  The Nissos Christiana is a 2015-built crude carrier under the Greek flag (IMO 9694658). AIS and vessel registries list it as a large crude tanker of about 252 meters in length and 45 meters in beam.  

Officials framed the shipment as part of an effort to revive the oil sector and re-establish a presence in foreign markets after wartime collapse. Before the conflict, Syria exported roughly 380,000 barrels per day in 2010; output and exports later plunged amid infrastructure damage and sanctions.

Authorities have trailed broader energy moves this year, including plans for repeat crude exports and port and logistics investments centered on Tartous. The provided material also notes industry reporting that links B Serve Energy to BB Energy, without company confirmation, and says Syria announced a concession and investment package with DP World related to Tartous port development. 

Syrian Oil Transport Company (SOTC) is a state-owned entity established in 1972 that operates Syria’s crude pipeline and oil-transport network and manages key oil terminals, including Baniyas and Tartous. The company was previously targeted by U.S./UK sanctions during the war years. 

Topics:

oil and gas sector

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

ASCO’s “Dede Gorgud” tanker returns to service after repairs in Caspian Sea

17:30

Gujarat High Court sets ‘clean slate’ auction of arrested tanker

17:06

CMA CGM takes delivery of 13,000-TEU methanol-ready CMA CGM MERCURY in Mokpo

16:50

Wallenius Lines acquires two vessels and reflags under Swedish registry

16:15

Interasia signs contract with Jiangsu YangZiJiang Shipbuilding for six 2,900 TEU vessels, plus options

15:53

Sanctioned tankers account for 36% of Russian oil exports in July

15:16

Subsea7 unit Seaway7 wins Taiwan offshore wind cable contract from Synera Renewable Energy

14:45

Samsung Heavy Industries to equip Mitsui O.S.K Lines vessels with Wärtsilä cargo and fuel gas systems

14:03

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering launches vessel construction in the Philippines

13:40

Maritime Partners completes acquisition of Centerline Logistics

13:06

Italian dockers threaten to halt Israel-bound cargo if Gaza aid flotilla is blocked

12:35

EU weighs 10-year delay to taxes on jet and shipping fuels

11:39

Goldman Sachs estimates $1.2 trillion in 2025–2032 shipbuilding orders

11:21

Hanwha Engine and WinGD announce first production of variable-compression dual-fuel engine for lng carriers

10:30

Dongfang Electric achieves world’s largest 26 MW offshore turbine installation

10:06

Wismar sends off Disney Adventure, the largest cruise ship built in Germany

09:06

GAZ-SYSTEM opens market call for expanded regasification at FSRU terminal in Gdańsk

08:17

Japan Engine Corporation completes world’s first full-scale ammonia-fueled engine

07:32

The Caravel Group and Celsius Tankers form joint venture for LNG bunkering vessels

2025 September 1

18:06

Oman revises bunker-supply rules

17:43

Japan’s six major ports handle 1.18 million TEU in June, up 3.5% year on year

17:26

South African Government introduces offshore ship-to-ship transfer regulations to protect African Penguin

17:02

India’s purchases under a price cap “helped global markets,” says Hardeep Singh Puri

16:51

Ocean Network Express launches new intermodal service in Sri Lanka

16:15

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding secures US$920m in orders for 22 vessels

15:21

Singapore tanker Marine Dynamo and Maltese bulker Flag Gangos collide off Tanah Merah

15:14

Maersk revises terminal handling charges for Ukraine trade from 1 October 2025

14:43

WinGD becomes first engine maker to enter MAMII

14:13

Republic of the Congo grants Nzombo offshore permit to TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy and SNPC

13:27

Yara Clean Ammonia secures dual-fuel carriers in long-term deal with Navigator Amon Shipping

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news