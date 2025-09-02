Syria ships 600,000 barrels of heavy crude via Tartous

Syria exported 600,000 barrels of heavy crude from the Tartous oil terminal on Sept. 1, 2025, in what officials and state media describe as the first official crude shipment since 2011.

The cargo sailed aboard the Greek-flagged tanker Nissos Christiana and was sold to B Serve Energy, according to the Energy Ministry and the Syrian Oil Transport Company (SOTC).

Authorities said follow-on exports are planned. “We are committed to rebuilding and expanding our oil infrastructure,” said Riyad al-Joubasi, assistant director for oil and gas at Syria’s Energy Ministry.

He said the crude was sourced from multiple Syrian fields but did not specify which. The Nissos Christiana is a 2015-built crude carrier under the Greek flag (IMO 9694658). AIS and vessel registries list it as a large crude tanker of about 252 meters in length and 45 meters in beam.

Officials framed the shipment as part of an effort to revive the oil sector and re-establish a presence in foreign markets after wartime collapse. Before the conflict, Syria exported roughly 380,000 barrels per day in 2010; output and exports later plunged amid infrastructure damage and sanctions.

Authorities have trailed broader energy moves this year, including plans for repeat crude exports and port and logistics investments centered on Tartous. The provided material also notes industry reporting that links B Serve Energy to BB Energy, without company confirmation, and says Syria announced a concession and investment package with DP World related to Tartous port development.

Syrian Oil Transport Company (SOTC) is a state-owned entity established in 1972 that operates Syria’s crude pipeline and oil-transport network and manages key oil terminals, including Baniyas and Tartous. The company was previously targeted by U.S./UK sanctions during the war years.