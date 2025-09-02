Maritime Partners completes acquisition of Centerline Logistics

Maritime Partners, LLC announced that its flagship fund has completed the acquisition of Centerline Logistics Corporation. The transaction, initially announced on June 24, 2025, closed on August 28, 2025.

Centerline, a marine transportation company operating along the West Coast, East Coast and Gulf Coast of the United States, will remain under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Matt Godden, who continues in his role and as a minority investor.

Maritime Partners stated that the decision aims to ensure continuity in leadership and maintain Centerline’s established reputation in operational standards, safety, and customer service.

Maritime Partners, LLC is a privately held limited liability company established in 2015 in the United States. It manages a fleet of around 1,800 vessels engaged in Jones Act trade and provides leasing, financing, and asset management solutions for the maritime industry.

Centerline Logistics Corporation is a U.S.-based corporation that provides marine transportation services, including bunkering, terminal transportation, and ship-assist operations, primarily with Jones Act-qualified liquid petroleum barges. The company operates along the West, East, and Gulf Coasts.