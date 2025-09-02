Subsea7 unit Seaway7 wins Taiwan offshore wind cable contract from Synera Renewable Energy

Subsea7 announced that its subsidiary Seaway7 has been awarded a substantial contract by Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) for the transport and installation of inter-array cables at the Formosa 4 Wind Farm in Taiwan.

The 495 MW offshore site is located about 20 kilometres off Miaoli County and will include 35 wind turbine generators.

Seaway7’s scope covers the transport and installation of 35 inter-array cables, with offshore work scheduled to begin in 2028.

Seaway7 has also been named the preferred contractor for cable installation at SRE’s Formosa 6 project, which involves 57 inter-array cables, with contract finalisation expected in 2026.

Seaway7 CEO Stuart Fitzgerald said: “We are looking forward to supporting SRE on the Formosa 4 project and being able to continue contributing to the Taiwanese offshore wind targets with our 7th contract award since entering the Taiwanese market in 2019.”

Subsea7 S.A. is a global subsea engineering, construction and services company incorporated in Luxembourg and headquartered in London. It provides offshore projects and services for the energy industry.

Seaway7 ASA is a Norwegian-registered company and a majority-owned subsidiary of Subsea7 S.A., focused on offshore wind projects, including installation of foundations, cables and other related infrastructure.

Synera Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based offshore wind developer established as a joint venture between local and international investors, operating as a private company under Taiwanese law.