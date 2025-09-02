  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sanctioned tankers account for 36% of Russian oil exports in July

2025 September 2   15:53

shipping

Sanctioned tankers account for 36% of Russian oil exports in July

Sanctioned tankers lifted 36% of all oil shipped from Russia in July, according to data from Windward and Vortexa. Out of 165 million barrels tracked leaving major export ports, sanctioned vessels carried 60 million barrels. Half of all Russian crude exported in July was transported on sanctioned ships.  

Windward’s analysis also showed that 30% of Russia-origin crude and refined products were shipped on Greek-owned vessels. These shipments are considered compliant with the G7 price cap mechanism, which permits Western service providers to handle cargoes priced below $60 per barrel for crude, $100 per barrel for refined products, and $45 per barrel for fuel oil. The cap was introduced between December 2022 and February 2023.  

Argus Media reported that Russia’s Urals crude averaged $58.99 per barrel in July, remaining below the cap for six consecutive months. ESPO grade crude shipped from Kozmino averaged nearly $65 per barrel, exceeding the limit. Greek-owned vessels transported 38% of refined products, including diesel, and 20% of crude, a decline from 27% the month before.  

Greek crude shipments are expected to fall to zero as the UK and EU lower the cap to $47.80 per barrel in September and October under expanded sanctions. With more than 400 Russia-trading ships blacklisted, a shortfall of tankers may emerge to cover the gap left by Greek owners.  

China and India have continued to receive Russian crude on EU- and UK-sanctioned tankers, while U.S.-sanctioned vessels face stricter limitations. Refined products were shipped on tankers sailing under 25 different national flags.  

Of nearly 300 tankers that loaded Russian oil in July, Windward classified 63% as high compliance risk. Thirty-one percent were already sanctioned, and 5% showed medium risk. Windward noted that 98% of sanctioned vessels had been identified as high risk before designation. 

Windward Ltd. is a publicly traded company registered in Israel, specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for maritime risk management and trade compliance.  

Vortexa Ltd. is a private company incorporated in the United Kingdom, providing analytics and tracking services for global energy flows, including oil and gas shipments.  

Argus Media Ltd. is a privately held company headquartered in the United Kingdom, recognized as a price reporting agency for global energy and commodity markets.

Topics:

tankers

sanctions

oil and gas sector

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

ASCO’s “Dede Gorgud” tanker returns to service after repairs in Caspian Sea

17:30

Gujarat High Court sets ‘clean slate’ auction of arrested tanker

17:06

CMA CGM takes delivery of 13,000-TEU methanol-ready CMA CGM MERCURY in Mokpo

16:50

Wallenius Lines acquires two vessels and reflags under Swedish registry

16:15

Interasia signs contract with Jiangsu YangZiJiang Shipbuilding for six 2,900 TEU vessels, plus options

15:16

Subsea7 unit Seaway7 wins Taiwan offshore wind cable contract from Synera Renewable Energy

14:45

Samsung Heavy Industries to equip Mitsui O.S.K Lines vessels with Wärtsilä cargo and fuel gas systems

14:03

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering launches vessel construction in the Philippines

13:40

Maritime Partners completes acquisition of Centerline Logistics

13:06

Italian dockers threaten to halt Israel-bound cargo if Gaza aid flotilla is blocked

12:35

EU weighs 10-year delay to taxes on jet and shipping fuels

12:21

Syria ships 600,000 barrels of heavy crude via Tartous

11:39

Goldman Sachs estimates $1.2 trillion in 2025–2032 shipbuilding orders

11:21

Hanwha Engine and WinGD announce first production of variable-compression dual-fuel engine for lng carriers

10:30

Dongfang Electric achieves world’s largest 26 MW offshore turbine installation

10:06

Wismar sends off Disney Adventure, the largest cruise ship built in Germany

09:06

GAZ-SYSTEM opens market call for expanded regasification at FSRU terminal in Gdańsk

08:17

Japan Engine Corporation completes world’s first full-scale ammonia-fueled engine

07:32

The Caravel Group and Celsius Tankers form joint venture for LNG bunkering vessels

2025 September 1

18:06

Oman revises bunker-supply rules

17:43

Japan’s six major ports handle 1.18 million TEU in June, up 3.5% year on year

17:26

South African Government introduces offshore ship-to-ship transfer regulations to protect African Penguin

17:02

India’s purchases under a price cap “helped global markets,” says Hardeep Singh Puri

16:51

Ocean Network Express launches new intermodal service in Sri Lanka

16:15

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding secures US$920m in orders for 22 vessels

15:21

Singapore tanker Marine Dynamo and Maltese bulker Flag Gangos collide off Tanah Merah

15:14

Maersk revises terminal handling charges for Ukraine trade from 1 October 2025

14:43

WinGD becomes first engine maker to enter MAMII

14:13

Republic of the Congo grants Nzombo offshore permit to TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy and SNPC

13:27

Yara Clean Ammonia secures dual-fuel carriers in long-term deal with Navigator Amon Shipping

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news