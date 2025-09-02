Interasia signs contract with Jiangsu YangZiJiang Shipbuilding for six 2,900 TEU vessels, plus options

Interasia announced that it has signed a shipbuilding contract with Jiangsu YangZiJiang Shipbuilding Group Co., Ltd. for six 2,900 TEU container vessels, with an option for two additional vessels, according to the company's release.

The company described the agreement as its first shipbuilding collaboration with Jiangsu YangZiJiang Shipbuilding. According to Interasia, the vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2028.

Interasia Lines is a container shipping company headquartered in Hong Kong, operating services across intra-Asian trade routes. The company provides liner services connecting ports in East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

Jiangsu YangZiJiang Shipbuilding Group is a publicly listed Chinese shipbuilding enterprise based in Jiangsu Province. It is engaged in the construction of container ships, bulk carriers, and other commercial vessels, and operates as one of the largest private shipbuilding companies in China.