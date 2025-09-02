Wallenius Lines acquires two vessels and reflags under Swedish registry

Wallenius Lines has acquired the vessels m/v Don Juan and m/v Turandot, which will now be operated under the Swedish flag.

According to the company, the acquisitions and the Swedish registry contribute to the development of national maritime competence and increase access to vessels that can support society and the Swedish Armed Forces if required. Together with the company’s six other vessels, the two acquisitions will be part of Soya Group’s growing engagement in total defense.

The company emphasized that access to a national fleet is critical in times of shifting security and market conditions in order to maintain transport capacity in case of disruptions.

“These vessels still have a cargo capacity that meets today’s needs. For us, sustainability also means using existing assets throughout their entire lifespan, and with the right fuel mix they can operate for many years to come,” said Erik Nøklebye, CEO of Wallenius Lines.

After a scheduled drydocking in early September, m/v Don Juan will enter charter service with a base in Asia, while m/v Turandot is expected to be put into operation around the turn of the year. With these additions, the Wallenius Lines fleet now comprises eight vessels. Ship management will continue to be provided by Wallenius Marine.

Wallenius Lines is a shipping company based in Sweden and forms part of the privately held Soya Group. It operates a fleet of vessels and is engaged in maritime logistics with a focus on cargo transport.

Soya Group is a privately owned Swedish corporate group with diversified operations across shipping, real estate, agriculture, forestry, and breeding. The group controls companies including Wallenius Lines, Wallenius Marine, Wallfast, Hässelby Hem, Menhammar Stuteri, and Menhammar Gård.

Wallenius Marine is a ship management company that provides technical and commercial management services for vessels, primarily within the Wallenius-related fleet.