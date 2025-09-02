  1. Home
  ASCO's "Dede Gorgud" tanker returns to service after repairs in Caspian Sea

2025 September 2

shipbuilding

ASCO’s “Dede Gorgud” tanker returns to service after repairs in Caspian Sea

The “Dede Gorgud” tanker of ASCO, a company under AZCON Holding, has resumed operations in the Caspian Sea after undergoing repairs at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard.  

According to the company, the vessel’s underwater parts, superstructure, engine room machinery, and main deck equipment were cleaned and painted. All valves were overhauled, and carpentry, hull welding, and electrical installation works were completed.  

New equipment was installed for communication and electro-radio navigation systems. A fixed MF/HF-type radio station and a signal distributor were commissioned, while malfunctioning parts of the gyrocompass, radar, and PA system were replaced.  

The “Dede Gorgud” tanker measures 149.9 meters in length, 17.3 meters in breadth, and has a deadweight capacity of 13,800 tons. 

ASCO (Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Closed Joint-Stock Company) is the national shipping company of Azerbaijan. It operates a fleet of cargo vessels, tankers, and support ships in the Caspian Sea region and abroad.  

AZCON Holding is a business group headquartered in Azerbaijan with activities in shipping, logistics, and related industries. ASCO functions as one of its subsidiaries.  

Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard is a shipyard facility in Azerbaijan specializing in the maintenance, repair, and construction of marine vessels, including tankers and support ships.

