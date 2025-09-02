CMA CGM takes delivery of 13,000-TEU methanol-ready CMA CGM MERCURY in Mokpo

CMA CGM has taken delivery of the CMA CGM MERCURY, a 13,000-TEU, dual-fuel methanol container ship built by HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries at Yeongam (Mokpo area), South Korea.

The vessel is the fifth in the Group’s 12-ship, 13k-TEU methanol series and forms part of CMA CGM’s fleet decarbonization roadmap toward Net Zero by 2050.

Orderbook records list the delivery date as Aug. 27, 2025, with the company marking the handover in a social post: “Delivered in Mokpo, South Korea, CMA CGM MERCURY joins our 13,000 TEU dual-fuel methanol series as the 5th vessel in a 12-ship rollout… We wish Captain Dmytro Dbrokhotov and his crew fair winds and safe travels.”

The ship is flagged Malta and has approximate dimensions of LOA 335 m, beam 51 m, deadweight 146,000, and gross tonnage 128,060.

A database listing cites a MAN B&W 7G90ME-C10-LGIM two-stroke engine capable of running on methanol and conventional fuels.

The series was ordered in 2023 for 12 methanol-dual-fuel ships with deliveries through 2026; earlier units cited in the materials include CMA CGM IRON and CMA CGM ARGON.

CMA CGM is a French shipping and logistics group organized as a corporation (société anonyme) and operating globally across container shipping and related logistics services.

HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is a South Korean shipbuilding company within the HD Hyundai group that designs and constructs commercial vessels at its yards in South Jeolla Province.