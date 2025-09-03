Van Oord to deepen berths at AD Ports Group’s Karachi Gateways

AD Ports Group announced a dredging agreement between its Karachi Gateway Terminal and Netherlands-based Van Oord to expand the flow of trade through the Group’s port terminals in Pakistan.

Led by the Group’s international ports operating arm, Noatum Ports, the project will deepen berths and navigational channels at Karachi Gateway Terminal (KGTL), enabling the accommodation of vessels from 305 metres to 350 metres in length and 13 metres to 15.5 metres in draft.

Container handling capacity at KGTL is set to increase from 750,000 TEUs to 1 million TEUs upon completion. At the adjacent Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose Limited (KGTML), which focuses on general and bulk cargo, the dredging will double bulk vessel capacity from 60,000 to 120,000 tonnes, with the aim of reducing freight costs and increasing throughput.

The dredging works are expected to be completed in Q1 2026. KGTL and KGTML are joint ventures between AD Ports Group and Dubai-based partner Kaheel Terminals.

AD Ports Group entered the Pakistani market in 2023 through long-term concessions to operate container and bulk cargo berths at Karachi Port and is investing nearly AED 1.1 billion (USD 300 million) to modernise port infrastructure and digital systems.

Khurram Aziz Khan, Chief Executive Officer – Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited (KGTL) and Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose Limited (KGTML), said: “The dredging project will enable us to accommodate larger and deeper draft vessels at both our container and bulk terminals. This advancement will directly benefit our customers, optimising the use of foreign exchange spent on freight and reducing overall logistics costs. It will also reinforce Pakistan’s role as a regional trade hub, opening greater access to global markets. Ultimately, this initiative will deliver a positive impact for our customers across Pakistan, while modernising Karachi’s port infrastructure for long-term national growth.”

AD Ports Group is a company headquartered in Abu Dhabi and listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under ticker ADPORTS; operates port, logistics and industrial assets across multiple countries.

Noatum Ports is the ports operating arm within Noatum, integrated into AD Ports Group following the acquisition of Noatum completed in July 2023.

Van Oord is a Netherlands-based, family-owned international marine contractor established in 1868, with headquarters in Rotterdam and activities in dredging and offshore infrastructure.