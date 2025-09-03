  1. Home
2025 September 3   10:10

shipbuilding

Wallenius Marine and KNUD E. HANSEN launch new roro concept

Wallenius Marine and KNUD E. HANSEN have launched a new Sleipner RoRo concept at the Donsö Shipping Meet, scheduled for presentation on 3 September at 11:00 CEST in Hall A, according to Wallenius's release.

The design builds on the award-winning Sleipner PCTC concept and operational data from the Sleipner vessels Future Way and Way Forward.

Despite an overall length of 170 metres, the new RoRo layout—with the engine room relocated to the bow—creates a cargo capacity of 2,720 lane metres, equivalent to 181 trailers.  

According to the companies, the Sleipner RoRo concept enables faster loading and unloading via a full-width stern ramp and main deck, while propulsion is delivered by a dual-fuel electric powertrain (LNG/LBG/MGO/Biodiesel) and Azipods, a gearless 360° steerable system intended to improve manoeuvrability and approaches in crowded ports.

The concept includes provisions for wing sails, shore power and alternative energy sources such as batteries and fuel cells.  

“The RoRo segment of short-sea shipping plays a key role in the transition to more sustainable transport, not least through the transfer of goods from land to sea transport. At the same time, the industry is facing a generational change where new tonnage is needed to meet both capacity needs and demands for increased energy efficiency and reduced emissions. Together with KNUD E. HANSEN, we have developed a concept that balances capacity, operational efficiency and environmental performance,” says Urban Lishajko, Head of Ship Design at Wallenius Marine.  

Wallenius Marine references prior projects as context: design and technical expertise for the first LNG-powered and ECO-classed PCTC vessels for UECC, with the vessel Auto Energy winning the Bremenport Greenports Award in 2018 and again in 2022, when UECC also received the award for “cleanest fleet”; in 2023, Auto Advance, an LNG battery hybrid vessel, won the award after achieving an ESI score of 80.1 at 10 calls in Bremerhaven.

The company also cites the launch of the WPCC (Wind Powered Car Carrier) concept in 2020; overall ship design of WALLENIUS SOL’s Baltic Enabler and Botnia Enabler (built in 2022), described as the world’s largest ice-class ConRo ships with multi-fuel operation; and the Sleipner PCTC concept, in the form of m/v Future Way, being awarded by Shippax 2024 for energy-efficient design and an innovative cargo handling system. 

Wallenius Marine is part of the Soya Group, whose operations span shipping (Wallenius Lines and Wallenius Marines), real estate (Wallfast and Hässelby Hem), and stud farms, agriculture and forestry. 

