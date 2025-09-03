Deutsche ReGas agrees long-term regas capacity with BASF and Equinor at “Deutsche Ostsee” terminal in Mukran

Deutsche ReGas said it has agreed individual long-term commitments on an industrial scale with BASF and Equinor for the use of LNG regasification capacity at the “Deutsche Ostsee” Energie-Terminal in Mukran.

The parties agreed to keep the remaining terms of the contracts confidential. “We are proud to support the energy security of one of the leading chemical companies and to work with the leading supplier of natural gas for Germany and Europe,” said Ingo Wagner, CEO of Deutsche ReGas.

Deutsche ReGas operates the “Deutsche Ostsee” terminal in the industrial port of Mukran and previously completed an LNG terminal in Lubmin, which it describes as the first and only privately financed floating liquefied natural gas terminals in Germany; the company is also planning hydrogen electrolyzers and solutions for hydrogen derivatives.