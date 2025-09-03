Carlyle to acquire Altera Infrastructure Group’s fpso business

Global investment firm Carlyle said it has agreed to acquire a diversified FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading) business from Altera Infrastructure Group, an offshore energy infrastructure company owned by Brookfield Asset Management’s private equity business.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The acquired business comprises multiple FPSOs and one FSO (Floating Storage and Offloading) on long-term contracts with major oil and gas companies, including the Petrojarl Kong FPSO and FSO Yamoussoukro deployed in the Ivory Coast with Eni, which represents “the first net zero emission upstream project (Scope 1 and 2) in Africa,” the Piranema FPSO, and 50% of the Altera&Ocyan joint-venture asset Pioneiro de Libra FPSO deployed in Brazil with Petrobras.

Carlyle said it will support the business through its sector-specific investment team and available follow-on equity capital for accretive growth and M&A, building on the company’s track record in redeployments.

Equity for the transaction will come from Carlyle International Energy Partners II (“CIEP II”), a private equity fund focused on global energy opportunities, following previous investments in Neptune Energy, Assala Energy and SierraCol.

Carlyle is a global investment firm that deploys private capital across Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Carlyle AlpInvest. It reported $465 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025, and employs more than 2,300 people in 27 offices across four continents.

Altera Infrastructure Group is an energy infrastructure services group focused on ownership and operation of offshore assets in the North Sea, Brazil and West Africa. It reports consolidated assets of approximately $3 billion, including FPSO and FSO units, with three additional offshore units managed through a joint venture and most of the fleet on medium-term contracts.