Advanced battery technologies can support integration of alternative fuels, enhanced operational efficiency and reduced fuel costs says ABS

The latest advances in battery technologies have the potential to not only support direct electrification and the integration of alternative fuels but also offer pathways to enhance operational efficiency and reduce fuel costs according to the latest industry-leading analysis from ABS.

Emerging Battery Technologies in the Maritime Industry Volume II deepens industry understanding of the inherent safety risks associated with emerging battery systems, particularly thermal runaway (TR) and gas emissions.

The report also delivers actionable insights to guide the safe implementation and development of comprehensive safety strategies and is intended as a critical resource for operators looking to incorporate advanced battery technologies into their fleets.

The study explores the latest advancements in technologies including lithium-ion (Li-ion) and six, next-generation batteries, evaluating the maturity, benefits and challenges of energy storage systems for marine and offshore applications.

ABS offers industry-leading guidance on alternative hybrid electrical technologies and certifications for the operation and installation of these technologies on vessels.